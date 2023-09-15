‘LinkedIn and Indeed need comment sections’: Job asks for 20 years of experience, only pays $15-$20

An applicant recently went viral when she shared an Indeed posting for a job that requires 20 years of experience only and pays between $15 to $20 an hour.

TikToker Em (@em.hudss) filmed the short clip which highlighted the absurdity of a job posting in the modern LinkedIn–Indeed era. Viewed over 698,000 times as of publication. The video sparked a discussion over job expectations and appropriate pay.

Em’s video showed a job posting for an remote “Administrative Project Management” position that requires two decades of experience but had very little specifics of what the job would entail.

A text overlay underneath the posting reads: “Is this a joke.”

Many users claimed that the job posting was more of a way to show they were hiring than to find applicants.

“When a company is required to show proof they’re attempting to hire but make the requirements & salary so insane no one applies,” one person explained.

“They also create reqs/posting for internal hiring. And make the requirements to the person they are going to hire. I see that a lot where I am,” a second person added.

Many couldn’t believe the posting and vented about how many jobs require too much experience for too little pay.

“My favorite is Entry Level position, 6 years experience,” a user said.

“The amount of jobs on Indeed that require at least a bachelor’s degree & all of them pay unsurvivable wages…” another person replied.

“I made that working at a bagel place,” a commenter shared.

Hiring dropped to its lowest levels since the pandemic surge in July. However, unemployment has remained steady, ranging from 3.5% to 3.6%. As the job market stalls salaries for new hires have also been suffered. According to a survey by ZipRecruiter, 35% of US workers who began a new job took pay cuts.

Many companies have also instituted layoffs after post-pandemic hiring surge. This has resulted in unbearable workloads and fewer resources for the remaining workers.

However, the job market and inflation are not exactly an excuse how ridiculous some job postings have become. Some applicants have decided to strike back at employers who post jobs that require years of experience for little pay. For example, one Redditor shared a snarky cover letter he sent to a company that required 5 years of experience for 30,000 dollars.