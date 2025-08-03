“I’d go insane if my husband failed this bad”: Dad gets dragged for failing to recognize his own baby during a switcheroo prank

A parent prank made one man look like the world’s worst father in many online eyes after mom posted a baby switcheroo video on TikTok. In the video from July, she hands her husband a friend’s daughter, who happens to look quite similar to their own. It takes him quite some time to notice what’s happened.

Now half the internet is calling him a bad dad for failing to sniff out a doppelganger.

A baby-switching prank goes too well

The video, posted on July 21 by TikToker @mariahmiller95, starts with a photo of the two girls. Both under a year old, they look a lot alike, but you can tell the difference when they’re side by side.

The following footage shows mom handing her best friend’s daughter to dad as he manned the grill. At first, he was clearly distracted by what was cooking and only glanced at her face. Once done checking on the meat, however, he started talking to her and tried to get her to say “hi.”

He seemed confused when she wouldn’t say “hi” back like she normally does, but he didn’t realize what was happening until someone brought out his real daughter. He did a full double take, pointed at the child in his arms, and said, “that’s not mine.”

Everyone laughed as he stared in some horror at the child he’d thought was his.

“I’m a dirtbag father, dude,” he said.

Many of those who would watch the video, which gained over 11.2 million views, came to agree with him.

“I’d actually go insane”

Some defended this poor pranked father, noting that the kids do look very similar and that he was distracted by the grill. However, plenty of TikTok commenters are ready to send him to bad dad jail for life.

“I’d actually go insane if my husband failed this bad,” wrote TikToker @ivo0.

“Don’t let them do daycare pick up,” warned @official.tidepodd.

“A dad not recognising his own child even when holding them and looking to their face?” said @thesendmumsatnav2025. “Yeah that’s not funny.”

After the Instagram account @beigecardigan reposted the video on Thursday, commenters there were a little more forgiving. Still, some worried about the implications.

“He wouldn’t have noticed for who knows how long if the person with his actual kid were to leave the house…. I mean yes little kids can look similar but this is kinda troubling,” @breeetanyj pointed out.

“They don’t even look similar,” claimed @sabracadabra. “Different hair color, different shape of the face, the eyes! How can you think this is funny? Until he is coming back with a different one home and who knows where the real one is.”

