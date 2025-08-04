“Finished with all my homework”: Lofi girl just “graduated,” but what does that mean for the beloved YouTube channel?

Is the longest study session in the world finally over? The Lofi Girl has once again gone viral, but not for her smooth study beats.

In a TikTok posted on July 29, the beloved Lofi Girl showed her laptop to the audience, which simply displayed the message, “The End.” She then appeared in a graduation outfit before quoting a line from the Disney TV show A.N.T. Farm.

“Finally, finished with all my homework,” she said. “I don’t know what I learned, but I’m done learning.”

But who actually is the mysterious Lofi Girl? And why should we care about her graduating? To find out the answers to these questions, keep reading.

Who is the Lofi Girl?

Before the Lofi Girl became the beloved study buddy we know today, the YouTube account, which was started in 2015, was known as Chilled Cow.

It’s the brainchild of French Producer Dimitri Somoguy, and even back then, the channel predominantly featured livestreams with instrumental lo-fi beats.

These streams featured the first iteration of Lofi Girl, which was essentially footage of Shizuku Tsukishima from Whisper of the Heart. However, using this character’s likeness came back to bite Chilled Cow, which led to the channel being taken offline between July and August 2017.

Upon its return, the channel introduced the Lofi Girl we know and love today. She was designed by Juan Pablo Machado, who had Studio Ghibli in mind. Since then, her popularity has soared. Up until Lofi Girl’s “graduation,” the character had been streaming for seven years (although the channel briefly went down in February 2020).

How did social media react?

Predictably, the internet reacted with good humor. “Lofi girl graduated before GTA6,” one joked.

“Now the beginning of her job era awaits,” another quipped. While a third pointed out: “Girl was studying for 8 years straight. That thesis must be thick.”

A fourth shared an Avengers: Endgame meme, with Pepper Potts telling the Lofi Girl, “you can rest now.”

“She lied and dropped out already,” a fifth claimed.

Ultimately, the impact Lofi Girl had on people was huge, with netizens either congratulating her or asking, “How am I supposed to study now?”

However, despite graduating, the Lofi Girl continues to stream on YouTube — so we can only assume she’s now in grad school.

