“And you sat there and let him?”: Husband called out for doing nothing as man pumps his wife’s gas

A TikTok video fueled controversy after a man filmed himself sitting in the car while another flirted with his wife by pumping her gas. The other man felt she was too attractive for the task, and her husband decided to film the interaction rather than intervene.

Many commenters found this to be a strange choice. The whole scene was a weird one, honestly.

The arduous task of pumping gas

Lauren’s husband (@puckettrealestate) started off the TikTok video, posted on July 29, by explaining that he was working in the passenger seat, which is why he wasn’t pumping the gas even though he normally would “as the husband.” It’s unclear whether he thinks fueling a car is too difficult a task for his wife (or women in general) or if she gets hit on any time she steps into open air.

Another man did, in fact, approach her this time to flirt with her in full view of her husband.

“Of course the one time I don’t, a guy came up to her at the pump and was like, ‘someone as beautiful as you shouldn’t be pumping your own gas,’” he said.

Lauren’s husband turned the camera to show this other man in the process of handling the pump. The video then skipped ahead to the point when Laura and the man were flirting with each other outside the vehicle.

“Hey dude, I’m right in here,” the TikToker complained.

In the end, the two men finally acknowledged each other, with Lauren’s husband thanking the other guy for his help.

“And you sat there and let him?”

TikTok commenters were largely stunned that Lauren’s husband did nothing but film this interaction. Perhaps they would have rather seen him jump out of the car and start a fight.

“And you…and you sat there and let him?” asked @k.a.t.l in disbelief.

“The fact that you STAYED in the car and LET another man pump her gas…” wrote @courtney__47.

“HE SAW YOU,” declared @dev0n88. “HE WAS TRYING TO TEACH YOU A LESSON LOL.”

A day after Lauren’s husband posted the footage, it spread over to r/TikTokCringe. Commenters on Reddit focused more on the behavior of the other man, which they felt was a little bit creepy and patronizing to Lauren.

“She needs help because she’s pretty?!?” wrote a confused u/allisjow.

“Yeah I’m totally gonna try that line next time I’m hanging out at the gas station,” joked u/TheGreatKonaKing. “That’s not at all creepy.”

Men stop being weird challenge: Impossible.

