‘The job hunt is 90% me rolling my eyes at LinkedIn postings’: Job-hunter slams entry-level position that requires 8 years of experience

A TikToker called out companies who state they want entry-level employees yet ask for nearly a decade of experience in the job description.

In the video, Emma (@earthlyemmagrace) appears to be applying for jobs from the comfort of her bed.

At the onset of the 20-second clip, the TikToker mocks people who state that there are “so many jobs about there” and questions how she and other job hunters aren’t able to quickly snatch up an entry-level position.

Well, the problem, according to Emma, is that companies, recruiters, and hiring managers have unrealistic standards for the amount of experience an entry-level person should have.

In the TikTok, she shows a Consulting Associate position that’s listed on LinkedIn with the word “Entry Level” in the title. “So we agree this job is entry-level?” Emma questions viewers as she holds her finger to her laptop screen to block out the company name.

Despite it being an entry-level position—which by nature means somebody with little to no education, training, and experience—the job description states the company is looking for someone with “8+ years related experience.”

“Like what, what am I supposed to do?” Emma says, concluding the video.

While viewers can only see a sliver of the job description since Emma covers most of it with her hand, the visible part directly contradicts the position’s entry-level categorization.

“The job hunt is 90% me rolling my eyes at linkedin postings CAN SOMEONE HELP ME,” she wrote in the comments section.

The video has nearly 20,000 views and dozens of comments. The TikTok is a departure from Emma’s usual book-related content.

Commenters shared their takes on companies who want overqualified candidates for entry-level jobs.

“Hiring manager ‘I don’t like to think of this as entry level’ But it’s posted and paid that way soooo…,” a person said.

“Had one today that offered barely a living wage and wanted a masters +4 years of relevant experience,” another wrote.

“I saw a receptionist job asking for a bachelors degree and 3 years experience,” a commenter shared.

One person theorized that “this was caused by the job market from 2009 when you had people with 8 yrs exp applying for entry level bc they were laid off!”

Another person said they apply to jobs regardless of the listed requirements, which are known to be more of a wishlist than a hard-and-fast standard in the hiring space.

