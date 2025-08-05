“You can’t even copy and paste anymore”: New program allows teachers to access a “writing report” that records every word you type

A student warns that a new writing report software could be the “end of AI in college.” Social media users share mixed reactions to the new technology.

Even though his “warning” was a thinly veiled advertisement for the technology itself, the TikTok video set off a larger discussion of students using AI in schools.

What is the writing report software?

In a TikTok with over 2.9 million views, Sawyer (@studywithsawyer) says a new software loads when he pulls up a paper for his college class.

He points to a small blue button in the bottom right corner of the Google Doc that reads, “Watch Writing Report.”

Then, a sped-up video showing Sawyer typing his essay plays on the screen. He suspects that this software would quickly catch copy-and-paste from ChatGPT.

“It’ll show exactly what you started with and then what you wrote to change the text,” he says.

In the top right corner, the software also gives a report on “how natural” or human-like the typing patterns were, using factors like pauses, errors, and effort. The report also shows how long the essay took to write.

In the caption, Sawyer clarifies that his video is an advertisement as part of his ambassadorship with the software, GPTZero.

This software is a downloadable plug-in for browsers, marketed to educators who may want to prevent AI use in their classes.

Advertisement or not, the news that such a program even exists was enough to scare many college students, as evidenced by the comments on the video.

What do students think of the program?

In the comments, many viewers say the writing report software will be beneficial to students who may be missing out on useful learning opportunities in favor of using ChatGPT to complete assignments.

“Not using AI in your formal education teaches you how to sift through information and think critically about it and properly source your information,” a commenter says.

“GOOD. I hope this is implemented in all high schools and colleges. Do the work,” another writes.

“We all got through college without AI. You can do it too. You’ll be fine,” a third comments.

“Oh no! You actually have to learn the material now! The horror!” a fourth jokes.

Others say they still plan to try to bypass the software, allowing them to use ChatGPT for their papers.

“Have the AI version open on another device and type it out on the device that’s recording your work. It’s like students forgot how to creatively cheat smh,” one writes.

“Just use AI then re-type in,” another says.

“I’ve never used AI for papers. But if you’re going to, then just pull it up in a split screen and paraphrase. Don’t copy and paste obviously,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sawyer for further comment.

