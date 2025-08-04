“It’s about time some blowback happens”: Gen-Z intern tells boss they’re taking a vacation because their “energy feels a little off,” sparking debate

Generational differences in the workplace are nothing new, but few divide people quite like Gen Z and their approach to work.

Featured Video

Unlike older generations—think boomers and even millennials—Gen Z tends to prioritize mental health and work-life balance over the grind-it-out culture of previous decades.

One Reddit post is showing just how different that can look in practice.

Intern takes time off to take care of their energy

Reddit user @Ok_Neighborhood6056 shared a screenshot of an email they received from one of their interns.

Advertisement

“Corporate world is not ready for Gen Z!” they wrote in the post.

The email from the intern read: “Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work and my energy feels a little off so not getting that vibe right now. I’ll be out from 28th July to 30th July (pls don’t miss me).”

In a follow-up caption, the boss added more context:

Advertisement

“So I work at an AI startup and lead a group of 3 Gen Z interns, and it’s a unique experience, really,” they wrote.

“I got an email from one of the interns asking for a leave (not actually asking),” they added. “[In my 20-year career, I’ve never seen an email like this.] The language is quite fascinating. But at least they’re being honest, and I appreciate that.”

They finished with: “Anyways, she was frustrated with all the work, so I approved it.”

Plenty of people in the comments said they supported the intern’s honesty and wished they could do the same.

Advertisement

“It’s about time some blowback happens,” one user said. “Trained under old school Boomers and ugh if I hear about getting ahead by being consistent and working hard ever again.

Writing that they’re almost 40 now and don’t own anything, they add, “Worked hard and consistently at top quality my whole life, but homes are starting at 1.5 mill and I made the stupid mistake of being born without money or much family.”

“I’m finally looking to get my first home in a year or two, but it really shouldn’t have been this hard, and the job market sucks/will continue to suck,” the commenter concluded.

“People need to give reasons for taking time off?” another asked. “At my job, we just book it, and if no one else’s off, we get it lol.”

Advertisement

Not everyone was as forgiving, though.

“We had someone in our company who sent a similar email,” one commenter wrote. “They cc’d our client even though they shouldn’t have, and it almost cost us a multi-million-dollar contract and numerous jobs. Our boss held a short training on how to send an email to both coworkers and clients.”

One future office worker added: “I’m starting my first corporate office job in 2 weeks. Just hoping I can prove my value quickly so I don’t have to worry about stepping on eggshells with the oldies.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.