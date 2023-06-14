Holiday Inn worker with caption 'When a guest is on the phone during check in' (l) Holiday Inn building with sign (c) Holiday Inn worker with caption 'When a guest is on the phone during check in' (r)

dcwcreations/Shutterstock @thinkjakeryan/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘And then they get offended that I need something from them’: Holiday Inn worker calls out guests who text during check-in

"Then AFTER I already made the keys they go 'oh can I get high floor next to the elevator.'"

Angela Littlefield 

Angela Littlefield

Trending

Posted on Jun 14, 2023

A popular Holiday Inn worker on TikTok has grown a following of nearly 20,000 followers by creating relatable content for fellow hotel workers. In one of his latest videos, he highlights the difficulties of checking-in guests who are distracted by their phones.

Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) mouths over a popular sound from The White Lotus while attempting to hand an unseen “guest” a paper to illustrate what it’s like “when a guest is on the phone during check in.”

“What are you doing?” Ryan mouths.

“Texting,” the “guest” responds.

“Texting who?” Ryan questions, while trying—but failing to—hand over the paperwork.

Ryan encourages the guest to “focus” in the caption.

@thinkjakeryan Focus pooh 😐 #fyp ♬ original sound – HBO

With over 8,000 views, the video resonated with fed-up hotel workers.

“And then they get offended that I need something from them,” one said.

“Then AFTER I already made the keys they go ‘oh can I get high floor next to the elevator’ NO SIR you missed ur chance,” another recalled a common experience they seem to have with guests.

But one worker shared a tip on how they effectively handle guests like these. “I stop what I am doing and say I’ll let you finish take your time,” one hotel worker who said they’ve “been doing this for too long.”

Viewers are loving Ryan’s relatable content, which includes commentary on dealing with “needy” guests and catching guests stealing hotel snacks. “I have enjoyed these because they are all true,” one viewer said under his “texting during check-in” video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) via TikTok comment and IHG Hotels & Resorts via email.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 14, 2023, 1:56 pm CDT

Angela Littlefield

Angela Shanice Littlefield is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot with a focus on pop culture and tech news. She's a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). She has written and worked for entertainment figures such as Sirius XM Radio Personality Sway Calloway, and published work for Grammy U, the NAACP's Crisis magazine, and Austin Monthly magazine.

Angela Littlefield
 