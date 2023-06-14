‘And then they get offended that I need something from them’: Holiday Inn worker calls out guests who text during check-in

A popular Holiday Inn worker on TikTok has grown a following of nearly 20,000 followers by creating relatable content for fellow hotel workers. In one of his latest videos, he highlights the difficulties of checking-in guests who are distracted by their phones.

Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) mouths over a popular sound from The White Lotus while attempting to hand an unseen “guest” a paper to illustrate what it’s like “when a guest is on the phone during check in.”

“What are you doing?” Ryan mouths.

“Texting,” the “guest” responds.

“Texting who?” Ryan questions, while trying—but failing to—hand over the paperwork.

Ryan encourages the guest to “focus” in the caption.

With over 8,000 views, the video resonated with fed-up hotel workers.

“And then they get offended that I need something from them,” one said.

“Then AFTER I already made the keys they go ‘oh can I get high floor next to the elevator’ NO SIR you missed ur chance,” another recalled a common experience they seem to have with guests.

But one worker shared a tip on how they effectively handle guests like these. “I stop what I am doing and say I’ll let you finish take your time,” one hotel worker who said they’ve “been doing this for too long.”

Viewers are loving Ryan’s relatable content, which includes commentary on dealing with “needy” guests and catching guests stealing hotel snacks. “I have enjoyed these because they are all true,” one viewer said under his “texting during check-in” video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) via TikTok comment and IHG Hotels & Resorts via email.