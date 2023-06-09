‘Literally’: Holiday Inn worker calls out ‘needy’ guests who come to front desk to ask for things

A hotel worker can’t seem to get a break. That’s literally the sentiment of one who took to TikTok to illustrate what happens when he tries to briefly BRB and what happens upon his return.

The video showing that it’s hard for hotel workers to get away for even a few minutes comes from Houston-based creator @thinkjakeryan. His video went up on TikTok on May 25, gathering a little more than 7700 views since going up.

It’s part of a series of videos he’s created to chronicle his life as a hotel front desk worker, with individual efforts generating as many as 5.3 million views, satisfying a hunger for what one commenter here dubbed “front desk Tiktok.” Based on the background visible in this video, he’s a Holiday Inn employee, though it’s unclear from the video specifically which one.

This one offers a POV: “You take a quick restroom break and you come back and see the needy guest at the front desk with another request.”

Commenters felt this content deeply.

One observed, “They just got 2 blankets 3 pillows & 5 sets of towels & now they need shampoo conditioner toothbrush & paste smh.”

Another co-signed the video with “literally,” before adding, “or u hear someone saying “helloooooo” like they can’t read the “brb” sign n wait a few mins.”

Someone else, perhaps referring to the creator’s whole body of work, shared, “These got me crying rn.”

Indeed, there’s a treasure trove of content for hotel workers who encounter certain types of customers, and the creator has some quite specific types pegged. Those include “the person who got a standard room for one night [who] comes in with 4 adults 6 kids 13 suitcases 3 dogs and a microwave,” a woman who “offered some lean for a room,” and one who “thinks you’re talking to them” when you really just have your AirPods in.

