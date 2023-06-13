‘And I’m charging that $22 to your room 413’: Holiday Inn worker calls out customers who think they’re being slick with the hotel snacks

TikToker Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) recently posted a video calling out hotel guests who try to be sneaky with hotel snacks.

Jake wears a Holiday Inn name tag while standing at a desk in the video, which currently has more than 9,000 views and 1,143 likes.

“POV: You see a guest steal 4 sodas 6 candy bars 2 cup noodles and a bag of chips and put it in their pants,” the onscreen text reads, as Jake mouths the words “I saw that” over a popular TikTok sound.

The caption under the video reads as a warning to potential snack sneaking hotel guests, “And im charging that 22$ to your room 413.”

Fellow hotel workers felt this one in the comments.

“Lol that’s $42 at my hotel,” one person wrote, seemingly also calling out hotels that upcharge their snacks.

“And then later they’re mad when they find out it went on the room and they’re not getting that incidental fee back,” another commented.

“Thinking ion see them on that camera imma do a room charger don’t worry,” a viewer chimed in.

Even if you’re not trying to sneak snacks from the lobby, there are plenty of hidden costs at hotels, according to travel site TripSavvy. There’s the mini bar, of course, but also things like towel replacement costs.

One commenter alleged that sometimes guests tell them to put charges on the wrong room number.

Another viewer commented, “Now I’m adding that to your room and adding a lil sumn for me too.”

And at least one person sympathized with the unseen subject trying to sneak hotel snacks. They commented, “Steal? That stuff not free? Lmfao.”

Jake has shared plenty of other hotel stories on his TikTok page, including one tale of guests who stayed for four weeks without paying. But at least they weren’t trying to steal hotel snacks.

The Daily Dot reached out for comment from Jake via Instagram direct message and Holiday Inn via email. We did not receive immediate responses.