‘Was literally about to close my laptop’: Tech worker receives startling DM from boss. It was 4:59pm

A tech worker’s clip went viral on TikTok after sharing how at the stroke of 5pm, they received a message from their boss who was asking to talk to them.

In the nine-second clip, TikTok user @imperkisizing has their laptop opened. The time on the laptop reads 4:59 p.m. As soon as 5pm hits, a message from their boss pops up.

“Call me if you can when you have a moment,” the message reads. Then, @imperkisizing reveals how they were about the closer to their laptop until the message appeared.

The content creator wrote in the caption, “Some people just want to see the world burn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @imperkisizing via TikTok comment regarding the video. The video amassed 1.2 million views as of Monday, where people shared how they would’ve ignored the message.

“‘Call me if you can when you have a moment’ I’ll have a moment when the work day starts again,” one viewer said.

“Yeah I didn’t see that it’s five – that’s a future me task,” a second agreed.

“Jorge did not get that call until the next day,” a third commented.

On the other hand, some said they would’ve been worried about ignoring the message.

“Nah I wouldn’t be able to close it then my anxiety would have me wondering what Jorge wanted to talk about,” one user remarked.

“Me being paranoid that it was the end of a Friday so they could fire you haha,” a second wrote.

In addition, others shared similar experiences with overbearing bosses.

“My boss today when it hit 5:25pm ‘I know it’s late..can you stay for 10 minutes,’” one person shared.

“No omg i had to have an impromptu 4:45-5:15 meeting the other day and thought it was the end of the world,” a second stated.

“My boss emails me after 5 on Fridays as if I’m gonna do anything about it,” a third wrote.