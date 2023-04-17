‘That damn scanner sound is still in my nightmares even after I’ve been gone for over 2 years’: A Target worker shares everything she has to do in one shift, including tons of price changes. It’s triggering other former Target workers

A Target employee detailed her daily routine during her shift at Target in a viral TikTok. Her stack of price changes triggered a nation of former Target workers.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Evelyn (@elevyns) as she begins her day at 5:59am. The content creator walks to the doors at Target and clocks in. At 6:05am, she prints out a stack of price changes for the day. Five minutes later, she scans each barcode, activating the price changes.

From 6:15am-11am, she puts out the regular price changes and clearance tabs. By 11:30am, she puts out a Hello Kitty stuffed animal and fixes both endcaps and clearance. Then, she salvages the items and packs them up. Once 1:15pm rolls around, she clocks out for the day.

The Daily Dot reached out to Evelyn via TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 583,000 views as of the weekend, resonating with alleged former Target workers.

“The sound from the scanner brings back trauma,” one viewer wrote.

“Haven’t worked at target in a year, the sound of activating the price changes on the zebra triggered my fight or flight response,” a second echoed.

“I do not miss the beeping of the Zebras omfg,” a third agreed.

Other retail workers chimed in.

“I don’t work at target but I do basically the same thing at my store and when price changes come, we just print the tags and put them up,” one user shared.

“Price changes need to be on the sticky paper so that guests can’t remove them and price challenge,” a second said.

“Our store doesn’t have a dedicated Price Change team. DBOs are still doing it,” a third commented, referring to Target’s “dedicated business owner” position. According to Reddit‘s Target message board, DBOs are effectively team leads: “You are responsible for a certain area, and any workload that the area has.”

Evelyn responded to this comment, writing, “they removed the DBO position for us, but as a DBO i did my own area as well. now i’m just doing price changes alone for the whole store except style.”

Target is such a giant, popular American chain that its workforce has found continued solace on social media, be it discussing wage scales, Instacart shoppers all in their business, and “cheats” to avoid management.

Evelyn also answered the lingering question people were curious about: What happens to the products that are salvaged? “Basically it’s the stuff that’s been clearance for a while, it goes salvage which just means we pack it up and send it back to the distribution center,” she explained.