A now-viral TikTok posted by a Target employee shows a “cheat code” that many employees who work in the store’s style section use to avoid scrutiny from management, sparking discussion in the comments section.

In the video, TikToker Marr (@marrcuadra) shows a single-hanger trick he employs to help workers hide multiple items of clothing at once from management. The clip has garnered over 69,000 likes and nearly 1,000 shares.

Marr says in the video, “If you work at Target and you’re part of the style team, this is what management doesn’t want you to see.”

The clip cuts to him holding a pants hanger. “So you see these? Here’s a trick. You could just get this. Just like that, you could fit two shirts right there, two shirts right there, and a shirt right there,” he says, showing the hanger holding multiple articles of clothing. “Now what you do is you just put it right, right here, where management won’t see it, and you should be good.”

While there are many TikTok users who were confused about the intentions behind this hack, others suggested that it was done to “keep” certain clothing items for themselves.

One viewer wrote, “Would do that and put in the clearance, they would never find out.”

Marr responded, “I put all the clothes in clearance.”

Others also said that style department employees might do this to alleviate time and staffing constraints. One commenter said, “Target is severely understaffing their stores and still expecting everything to be done. so i think he’s just trying to be funny.”

Several reviews from former Target workers claimed that they always felt like their location was understaffed. A 1-star review on Indeed read: “A typical day at work consists of 8-15 co-workers calling off because they were scheduled outside of their availability. The people who actually showed up are given a workload of around 12 hours…with only a 4 hour shift. Store is extremely understaffed yet they were only scheduling people 4 hour shifts???”

In 2021, a Redditor sparked a conversation in the r/Target subreddit about understaffed stores. Other users said that they felt their own locations were suffering from a lack of employees as well.

They wrote, “Are most stores understaffed? We don’t even have a team lead in market right now. We are all completely behind and I have at least 3 pallets in my freezer constantly. No one sends help either, instead they pull us to help with picks!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marr via TikTok comment and Target via email.