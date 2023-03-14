‘Take your weaponized incompetence to Walmart’: Ex-Target worker slams male Instacart shoppers who rely on her for help fulfilling orders

Male Instacart shoppers have been getting some heat on TikTok. Most recently, a former Target worker went viral for posting a video about standing her ground when it comes to helping male Instacart and Shipt shoppers.

TikTok creator Lo (@pmmeyourmomjeans) posted the viral video on March 8. As of March 14, the TikTok grossed over 18,200 views and 1,600 likes.

The video text overlay reads: “I used to work at Target and whenever male Instacart/Shipt shoppers would ask me to help them to find something I would straight up tell them no :) I’m not getting paid a commission for filling your orders while you pretend you can’t see where things are.”

“Take your weaponized incompetence to Walmart,” she concluded.

Many viewers flooded the comments section expressing frustration with male Instacart and Shipt shoppers.

“Every time my Shipt shopper is a man I hold my breath to see if I’m going to be missing half my order or not and if my produce is gonna be rotten,” one user wrote.

“Have you heard about the ones who won’t buy pads/tampons because it’s ‘gross’ lmao,” Lo replied.

While most commenters agreed with Lo, some felt the TiToker was too harsh.

“Damn can’t you just give them an aisle number or something,” commented one viewer.

In response, Lo shared that she did give male Instacart and Shipt shoppers aisle numbers when they asked for help.

“I did give aisle numbers! but they expected me to literally find each item individually. Not my job.”

