‘Literally crazy how the colors got darker too’: Shopper calls out Target after finding out where they put the plus-size section

A popular TikToker posts a now-viral video showing where her local Target displays the plus-sized clothing section, sparking discussion in the comments.

The video posted by TikToker Samyra (@samyra) has over 490,000 views. In the clip, she walks towards the clothing section of Target, walking past several aisles and the clearance section until she reaches the plus-sized fashion.

“Where are the plus sizes? Literally behind this wall back here,” Samya says. “They said big back b–h get to the back.” She shows that the plus-sized section also faces away from the front of the store.

She has previously posted videos calling out Delta Airlines for their standard seat belt size and retailers like Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret Pink, H&M, Old Navy, and FashionNova for not carrying extended sizes, advocating for more size-inclusivity.

Where does Target put the plus-sized clothing?

While Target layouts vary from location to location, other viewers note that their local retailer also keeps plus-sized clothing separate from straight-sized clothing.

“The way they put plus and maternity together at my target is DIABOLICAL,” one says.

“They really trying to make us do a whole workout for cloths huh. They said ‘your gonna workout whether you like it or not’ like bro what let me get my size bro,” another writes.

Others say that location isn’t the only issue with the plus-sized display at Target—it’s the size, too.

“Damn. That’s crazy. But why am I just now realizing how small the plus size section in my local target is. It’s one little tiny aisle and that’s about it. Still in the back though…” a commenter shares.

“Tell me why my target has half a wall of clothes for plus size,” another says.

“But that section looks bigger than my target. mime only has like 3 racks,” a third writes.

A subliminal message? Some viewers think so

Other viewers suspect that the retailer puts plus-sized clothing in the back as an insult to shoppers, telling them to “get more steps in.”

“I always say that they put us in the back corners to make us walk more,” a user says.

“Do you see how they wanted us to get our steps in? very considerate, very demure,” another joked.

Retail workers share insight

Retail workers explain why the plus-sized section could be located in the back and others share what they would do to combat the issue.

“I mean I work in retail and its because its not the top sales. Stores are going to put top sales items in the front…” one says.

“When and I say WHEN I become manager of a store or own a clothing chain, I WILL ALWAYS PUT PLUS SIZES UP FRONT,” a third insists.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samyra via email and Instagram direct message. We also reached out to Target via email.

