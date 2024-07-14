‘You are about to lose your effing job’: Subway worker tries bribing customer over messed up order. They didn’t know she was a mystery shopper

If you’re a worker at Subway—or any restaurant for that matter—be mindful of mystery shoppers. One TikToker tells viewers about her mystery shopping experience at a Subway and why the worker failed the test.

Kayla, known online as @KaylaLaughsOutLoud, is a mystery shopper pro and even offers a course where you can learn the ins and outs of being a mystery shopper. According to SecretShopper.com, “Mystery shoppers are independent contractors paid to evaluate businesses in person, on the phone, or online and evaluate their customer service, cleanliness, and other aspects of their operations.”

Kayla’s page is filled with content about their experiences as a mystery shopper in several of your fave stores from Marshalls, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald’s. The Daily Dot has covered Kayla’s videos before at McDonald’s and Five Guys. However, their recent experience at a Subway store is especially noteworthy.

A Subway order gone awry

Kayla explains how first, the Subway worker made the wrong sandwich. According to Kayla, when she asked them to remake the sandwich, the worker instead offered her two free bags of chips and a cookie.

“She tried to bribe me with a free bag of chips so she would not have to remake my sub,” Kayla starts.

However, she says she insisted she wanted the sandwich (so she could take a picture of it and show the higher-ups) and finally, after some pushback and more “bribing” attempts from the worker, they made it again. Kayla notes the worker was throwing the ingredients around and that she was “pissed off.”

But that wasn’t all. Kayla says the worker didn’t toast the sandwich like she requested.

“Girl, you are about to lose your effing job,” Kayla says was the thought running through her mind when the worker did not want to toast the bread. After another back and forth with Kayla, she says the worker proceeded to toss all of the toppings into the trash, take the same bread, and put it through the toaster.

The worker then ends up remaking the sandwich from scratch, but not without an “attitude from hell,” according to Kayla.

“Absolute fail, absolute fail. But absolutely hilarious at the same time. If you have a job you hate, don’t take it out on the customers.” Kayla says.

The video has almost 5,000 likes and over 40,000 views as of Sunday.

“I wish you could have had the final say by letting her know you just did a mystery shop as you walked out the door with a large smile and wave!” one user said.

“It’s harder to do it wrong 5 times then the right way once,” another wrote.

“oh, how I wish it was a reveal mystery shop,” a user chimed in.

What will happen to this Subway worker? Only time will tell. The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway for comment via email and to Kayla via email and TikTok message.

