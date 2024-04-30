‘I’d like to know what happens’: McDonald’s worker is rude to customer. They don’t realize she’s a mystery shopper

A mystery shopper for McDonald’s says she was startled by the service she received at a McDonald’s drive-thru. She decided to share the details online.

Kayla (@kaylalaughsoutloud) uses her TikTok account to share her experiences as a mystery shopper for various fast-food restaurants. This includes McDonald’s.

What are mystery shoppers, and why does McDonald’s have them?

Mystery shoppers, also known as secret shoppers, are individuals hired by a company. Their job is to evaluate customer experience at brick-and-mortar stores.

According to the McDonald’s website, the company sends “mystery shoppers at peak periods to see how well each restaurant handles the demand of a busy service.” They do this in order to ensure “every customer [receives] the same standards of service, food quality and cleanliness, no matter who or where they are.”

Kayla’s experience as a secret shopper

However, on this particular occasion, Kayla says she was unhappy with her experience as a secret shopper at McDonald’s.

“I just did a mystery shop at McDonald’s,” she explains. “And this mystery shop is so unacceptable.”

Kayla then points to her double cheeseburger with complaints. She says that “the condiments are all over,” even on the outside of the burger wrapper, the onions have spilled out of the burger, and even the pickle is “almost all the way out.”

She says the burger cost her $3.84. “This used to be a dollar menu thing, OK?” she says.

“Here I am paying almost quadruple, and this is what is receive,” she says.

The mystery shopper also says the customer service at the McDonald’s drive-thru left a lot to be desired. She alleges that the worker on the speaker box was rude and did not offer her a greeting. They simply asked her what she wanted to order, she says. She says they were also unable or unwilling to provide her with her total before she pulled up to the next window.

At the second window, Kayla says the worker seemed put out by the fact that Kayla needed change. Kayla says the worker threw the coins into Kayla’s hand and told her she could pick up some of the fallen coins if she could get out of her car.

Kayla says the worker at the third window who handed her the food was the strangest of all.

“He was licking his chops at me,” she says, alleging that the man was looking at her in a suggestive manner.

The McDonald’s worker, Kayla says, also asked the mystery shopper if she was satisfied when handing her the order, told her to come back if she wasn’t, and winked at her.

Viewers are not surprised

Kayla’s video received 337,800 views. It seems that Kayla’s subpar experience didn’t surprise many TikTok users.

“I was just at our local McDonalds and got a Big Mac they forgot to put the meat on it!! The McDoubles we ordered were no onions and loaded with onions. Plus didn’t give us the fries we ordered. Done,” alleged one customer about their order mishap.

“There are many times they’ve told me to pull up and then just forgot I existed. I went in and the person making my coffee left for the day without my order finished,” another person complained.

“I’m glad they send mystery shoppers like u. our fast food chains r going downhill big time.Thank u for what u do,” wrote one grateful user.

The Daily Dot reached out to the mystery shopper via Instagram direct message, and to McDonald’s via email for further information.

