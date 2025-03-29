‘Having a boy name is so humbling’: Woman goes to Starbucks. Then she realizes the worker can’t find her

When you hear “Starbucks” and “name” in the same sentence, most people picture a barista scribbling the wrong thing on a cup—the name “Greg” turns into “Corey” because of confusing handwriting, or a Mandy who somehow becomes “Xavier.”

The name-on-cup practice faded out during the pandemic in 2020, but now that it’s making a comeback, we can expect the tradition of mix-ups to continue soon.

That said, even now, there are other ways Starbucks baristas can mess up your name—without ever writing it down.

TikTok creator Connor Smith (@connor_lee21) shared one such moment in a video that’s now been viewed more than 486,000 times.

What happened when she went to pick up her order?

“Having a boy name is just so humbling,” Smith begins, explaining she had just picked up her Starbucks order.

As she approached the counter, she saw the barista holding up three bags. There was another man standing nearby, and the barista started calling out names. “Lindsey… Anna…”

Smith didn’t move. Then came her turn: “Connor,” the barista called out—while looking directly at the man.

“She looked straight at the boy,” Connor repeats in disbelief. But instead of saying anything, she just went up and took the order. “I’ll take that, ma’am,” she added.

“At least I’m used to it, but this made me lol,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The rise of gender-neutral names

Connor’s experience isn’t that unique anymore.

In recent years, more parents have started choosing names that don’t lean strongly masculine or feminine.

Think Rowan, Cameron, Skyler, Charlie, or Quinn. Some pick them to break away from traditional gender norms. Others just like the way they sound.

According to a blog post by Parents.com, gender-neutral names have steadily climbed the baby name charts in the last two decades. A 2022 BabyCenter report also found that parents are gravitating toward “strong but flexible” names that leave room for individuality.

Therefore, names like Connor showing up on girls is not that unusual anymore. But clearly, it will take some time for the general public to get used to it.

In the comments, one user shared that they weren’t alone in having a “boy” name as a girl.

“Me and my sisters are Codi, Connor, and Carson,” they wrote. “I feel like it’s a power move when we introduce ourselves.”

Others responded with empathy.

“Conner is not unisex I feel so bad for you dear,” wrote another. “I can’t imagine what you’ve went through in life.”

Then there were those who questioned the decision entirely.

“Why do parents do this to their kids?” a third asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Smith via Instagram and TikTok messages. We’ve also contacted Starbucks via email for comment.

