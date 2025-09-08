“Raw toilet air gnocchi???”: Chef makes pasta from scratch on an airplane and people have a lot of thoughts

A TikTok of chef Katie Brooks (@buonapastaclub) rolling out gnocchi from her airplane seat went viral with nearly 10 million views, but instead of applause, it drew widespread disgust.

Featured Video

Viewers couldn’t believe she smuggled flour and a raw egg onto a flight, kneaded dough mid-air, and dusted her seatmates with flour, all to present a dish of raw pasta.

Brooks apparently made it through security with flour and a raw egg and boarded her flight with a bowl, dough scraper, and pasta stamping tool in her carry-on. Once seated and traveling at cruising altitude, the airborne pasta maker cracked the egg into a flour well and used her finger to combine the mixture into a perfect ball of dough that she proceeded to roll out, cut, and form into gnocchi, sipping red wine all the while.

Advertisement

The post shared on Sep. 4, 2025, caught backlash from thousands of commenters. People pointed out that airplanes are famously unsanitary and wondered how her seatmates felt about being dusted with flour.

Most confounding for the internet, however, was that the video ended as Brooks presented a dish of fresh, uncooked pasta to the camera. TikTok users reacting to the post demanded to know what Brooks planned to do with the raw gnocchi she toiled over from a cramped airplane seat.

“​​Ok so now what?”

Advertisement

Chef smuggles egg and flour through TSA for pasta stunt

The post’s onscreen text read, “POV: you hate airplane food so you make it yourself.” Commenters suggested Brooks pack a sandwich next time.

In her 32-second video, Brooks demonstrates that you can make fresh gnocchi from start to ready-to-boil mid-flight, onboard a commercial airliner. First, she poured water into a mound of flour that she stirred with her finger until it formed a ball.

Next, she rolled the dough into long tubes and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Then she dusted the pieces of dough with more flour and rolled them across a stamping tool, forming them into gnocchi.

Advertisement

“Great now you just have raw gnocchi.”

Annoyed viewers sounded off in the comments section.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how people don’t realize the airplane is the most unhygienic place.”

“So raw toilet air gnocchi???”

Advertisement

“Nothing beats an uncooked pasta.”

“You could’ve just bring a sandwich you know I’m pretty sure that would’ve been better than raw gnocchi 🤷‍♀️.”

Advertisement

“I hate 2025.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.