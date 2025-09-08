Mom breaks Guinness World Record sprinting across Legos barefoot—and everyone’s making the same joke

Sometimes it feels like there’s a Guinness World Record for everything. Apparently, even running barefoot across Legos—a record a New Zealand mom just claimed as her own.

Gabrielle Wall set out to prove her unique skills back in January, setting a record of doing a 100-meter sprint over Legos in just 24.75 seconds in Christchurch. A video of her record-setting run only recently went viral after it was shared on the official Guinness World Records social media accounts.

Gabrielle Wall from New Zealand has become the fastest person to run 100 metres entirely over LEGO.



Her time was 24.75 seconds and had to do the attempt completely barefoot. pic.twitter.com/nSxPdyPR0d — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 2, 2025

“I am proud to have pushed myself to new limits,” she told Guinness.

Everyone’s making the same Lego mom joke

Just watching the video feels painful. If you’ve ever stepped on even one of those small bricks without shoes on, it’s hard to forget just how much it hurts to have those sharp corners and connecting ridges dig into the soles of your feet.

It’s also probably something that a lot of parents can relate to, which led to a lot of folks watching at home making the same joke.

“She must be a mom,” reads the top comment on Instagram.

“She just smashed the world record for running on Lego barefoot… which only proves one thing: she’s 100% a mum,” another person elaborated. “No Olympic training, no secret coaching just years of midnight bathroom trips dodging Lego landmines left by her kids. Forget steel caps, this woman’s feet are forged in the fires of motherhood.”

An impressive(?) record

There were, of course, some people complaining that something like this doesn’t deserve a Guinness World Record, but others pointed out the reasons it’s actually quite impressive, and not much different from some other feats that go in the book.

It’s a test of physical endurance and tolerance. Not much different than holding your breath or walking on hot coals. — 💯 Cary Kelly 💯 (@CaryKelly11) September 3, 2025

Ok but this one is kind of impressive, can’t even make it across my living room — Matt (@selldit) September 4, 2025

There are also a bunch of dudes insisting the record doesn’t count because they could easily beat it. And maybe that’s true, but until you want to put your feet where your Legos are, this one belongs to Wall.

