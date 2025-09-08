“Sneaky, sneaky”: Customer boycotting Target orders a laundry basket from eBay—is shocked when it arrives from Target

A former Target employee has gone viral on TikTok after claiming the retailer is secretly selling products through “ghost stores” to dodge a national boycott.

Featured Video

Jaylan (@itsjaylantho) made the accusation after buying something on eBay that showed up in a Target box. The discovery set off alarm bells for him, leading him to investigate further — and share his findings online.

“I got bamboozled,” he said in a now-viral video that has already been viewed more than 41,000 times.

What happened?

In the text overlay of his video, Jaylan claimed that “Target is using ghost stores to sell their products online due to boycotts.”

Advertisement

“I’m going to prove it to you,” he promised viewers.

Jaylan, who lives in New York, said he ordered an $8 laundry basket on eBay from a seller called “Sharkmet.” He didn’t think twice about it until the box arrived on his doorstep—with Target’s name on the shipping label.

“I was like, ‘What the [expletive]?’ I don’t shop at Target anymore,” Jaylan said, noting that he once worked in the store’s order fulfillment department.

Advertisement

Curious, he dug into the seller’s profile and noticed other listings that looked identical to products sold at Target, including a Brightroom laundry bag he was able to find on Target’s own website.

“It’d be one thing if the seller were reselling Target products,” Jaylan said. “But this is clearly a ghost store.”

The discovery left him debating whether to keep or return the $8 basket. “In my opinion, it’s quite unethical because I was not planning to buy from Target,” he said.

Advertisement

“Target tryna be slick! Please be mindful when you online shop,” he captioned his post.

Why are people boycotting Target?

Like other big companies, including McDonald’s and Walmart, Target pulled back on its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs after coming under fire following a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump.

It’s the kind of balancing act many corporations face: trying to manage political pressure, public opinion, and investor expectations all at once. Cutting DEI initiatives might quiet some critics or avoid inevitable political backlash, but it can also upset employees and customers who see these programs as more than just a box to check.

Advertisement

The response has been loud. Some Black entrepreneurs have called for a boycott, accusing Target of abandoning its stated values for the sake of convenience. Shoppers around the country have jumped on board, using social media and grassroots campaigns to make their disapproval known.

Target’s pullback highlights a bigger challenge for businesses when it comes to culture and politics. Dropping DEI programs may seem like an easy way to dodge criticism in the short term, but it comes with risks. Critics say it sends the message that optics and outside pressures matter more than real inclusion, which could hurt the company’s reputation and shake trust with customers who care about social responsibility.

Viewers encourage the customer to report

Many commenters who watched Jaylan’s video said they couldn’t believe Target would go to such lengths to get around a boycott, echoing his warning to be cautious of anonymous online sellers.

Advertisement

“Oh, they’re trying to hustle us still! MAKES ME HATE THEM MOREEEEE,” one wrote.

“That is absolutely crazy,” said another.

“Sneaky, sneaky Target,” added a third.

“In this economy, keep the cheap bin and know that your experience had a purpose – now we all know and can double check before we buy!” a fourth said.

Advertisement

Some encouraged Jaylan to report the incident.

“Ooh, dispute that with eBay,” one wrote. “They’ll refund you, because that’s not allowed.”

“If this was drop shipped from eBay, that’s not allowed,” another added. “eBay has rules against it. Report it.”

And others pointed out that Target and eBay aren’t the only places where buyers need to exercise caution.

Advertisement

“SHEIN as well; ordered some travel-sized items and boom Target box,” one woman claimed.

“This is a new Goodwill in Costa Mesa on Harbor Blvd that is all Target items,” another said. “Clothes, home goods, furniture. No donated stuff, just Target items being resold at full price. I left so fast.”

“It’s happening here with [the] TikTok shop and Amazon! Order from TikTok comes in Amazon boxes!!! Suspicious,” said a third person.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jaylan via a TikTok comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.