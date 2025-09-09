“Whatever you paid him, it wasn’t enough”: Petty king hires Mariachi performer to trail cheating ex during move-out

One Nashville man decided to turn post-breakup move-out day into a production. Instead of sitting in silence while his ex moved out, Zachary (@zachary.w) brought in a Mariachi performer to shadow his former partner. The result was equal parts petty, awkward, and hilarious. The video has been viewed over 24.9 million times and has over 5.2 million likes.

Featured Video

What happened in the viral Mariachi breakup video

According to the viral video, Zachary’s ex-boyfriend hauled his belongings along with another man while a Mariachi musician strummed and sang “Guantanamera.” The performer stayed close, even following him outside to the car. Meanwhile, Zachary sipped champagne calmly in the background.

Advertisement

Observers couldn’t help but imagine the ex’s frustration in the abnormal situation.

The Mariachi performer wasn’t just any casual performer, though. His name is Luis (@luistrevino48), a NASA retiree who performs on the side. He later revealed more details about the tense situation.

In a TikTok video he recorded with his granddaughter, he said cheekily in the text overlay, “Hiring a Mariachi to serenade your cheating ex is cheaper than couples counseling!”

Advertisement

“I was taking it seriously because the whole moment was intense and serious, and I was worried that it could get ugly,” Luis said in the video. “When I was following them into the townhouse, he closed the door on my foot and pushed my hand back, so it got a little bit aggressive there.”

Luis announced that he is willing to offer his services to others looking to annoy their cheating exes.

25 million people watched this man’s villain arc

People on TikTok were all about Zach’s pettiness. One person declared, “Bro hired a professional rage baiter😭” Another wrote, “I think you just started a whole new stream of income for Mariachi performers.”

Advertisement

Many pointed out the choice song selection. “Not me looking up the song 😂🤣😂 ‘Originally, the lyrics to “Guantanamera” had a romantic spin and a love affair gone awry. It was a story of a woman who gets fed up and leaves her man after being mistreated, possibly in the form of infidelity.’”

“im dead that he’s following him 🤣🤣🤣id be throwing a tip in there like damn that was a good move,” @michellerenee8008 wrote.

Viewers also praised the combination of chaos and comedy. “Him going outside to make sure they all hear him is killing me😭” one commenter said.

Another noted, “Not them almost dropping the TV and the Guantanamera keeps on going. This will keep Mr. Cheater up at night on random days.”

Advertisement

@zachary.w did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.