A prophetic fan account on Twitter predicted Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating in 2017

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are two famous names who have had some high-profile relationships. Now, the duo has been spotted together many times, and rumors about their romantic relationship range from “casual” to “serious.”

In a wild turn of events, a Twitter account that hasn’t been active since 2017 has been unearthed, and it predicted Kravitz and Styles’ romance in a big way.

What did the “Harry as Zoe” account post?

The account, @kravitzastyles, spent June of 2017 posting side-by-sides of Styles and Kravitz in similar situations or outfits. They were not necessarily shipping the duo as a romantic pairing, but they clearly saw something between the One Direction alum and the Don’t Blink Twice director.

Their last post featured photos of Styles and Kravitz at the beach.

beach date pic.twitter.com/Tgx61gk1rO — harry as zoe (@kravitzastyles) June 19, 2017

You can view some other posts below…

It looks like Zoë doesn’t need to introduce her new beau to her dad.

with Lenny Kravitz pic.twitter.com/J5LaRSe9Ig — harry as zoe (@kravitzastyles) June 8, 2017

Similar sunglasses.

Similar shirts.

matching couples pic.twitter.com/qYdstqBqag — harry as zoe (@kravitzastyles) June 19, 2017

Okay, this one is pretty wild!

mermaid tattoo pic.twitter.com/FIwPWOrfml — harry as zoe (@kravitzastyles) June 8, 2017

Naturally, some folks are wondering what the owner of this account has to say about their romance.

where is the diva behind this account now https://t.co/aj2vyZwyP7 — bunny (@babybunnyrry) September 6, 2025

Do they even know what’s happening right now?

we have good news for you — belladonna 🪩 (@belladonna_118) September 6, 2025

We need to know what else they predicted!

What are fans saying about the Kravitz and Styles’ romance?

Unsurprisingly, people have a lot of thoughts about the new couple. There are posts ranging from funny jokes to sincere well-wishes, in addition to some interesting observations and concerns.

losing followers bc i publicly think harry & zoë look hot together is crazy. look at this and tell me i’m wrong? pic.twitter.com/Q3IsbfAFHK — cove 🦋 (@familyshowstyle) September 6, 2025

harry giving zoe the blue jacket… she can save us by never giving it back pic.twitter.com/UFJ329VoM9 — jana (@musicsforsue) September 8, 2025

how it feels not caring about harry styles and zoe kravitz’s situationship pic.twitter.com/xHOjcFWGXV — lu (@gublerry) September 6, 2025

imagining harry and zoë like this but on a lime bike 😭 pic.twitter.com/gthEzSGpVG — caroline 🪴 (@hrryingreen) September 7, 2025

Katy Perry shows support for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship:



“I ship” pic.twitter.com/2JK2RXMISX — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 6, 2025

zoe kravitz and emrata swapping hook ups with austin butler and harry styles is very funny to me pic.twitter.com/E9h0LRIB0T — tayla 🪩 (@tobesofolklore) September 7, 2025

Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman (Love, The Neon Demon) from 2019 to 2021. She was also engaged to actor Channing Tatum (The Roofman, Avengers: Doomsday), but the couple split up in 2024. She has been linked to DCEU star Ezra Miller and Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley.

Styles has had some notorious relationships over the years. He briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2012, Kendall Jenner from 2013 to 2016, and had a very public romance with his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, from 2021 to 2022. He has also been involved with model Camille Rowe, and Bones and All star Taylor Russell.

