“Jeopardy!” legend Amy Schneider claps back at troll claiming her win was “DEI”

An X user took a swing at Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider while blasting DEI, and boy did he miss.

Who is Amy Schneider?

Schneider first competed on Jeopardy! in November 2021. She went on to win 40 games in a row, making her the contestant with the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history. She also went on to win Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions in 2022 and has won the fifth highest cumulative amount of money on the game show over her various appearances, totaling over $1.5 million.

In other words, Schneider is absolutely one of the most prominent and successful Jeopardy! players of all time. But she’s also a trans woman, which has opened her up to increased scrutiny for absolutely no valid reason whatsoever.

Why trolls target Schneider’s success

In recent years, criticism of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives has become a common response when individuals outside the traditional majority achieve visible success. Opponents often use “DEI” as a catch-all term of disapproval, frequently without clearly defining what these programs entail or acknowledging their intended purpose. Similar to how “woke” has been used in public discourse, “DEI” has increasingly become shorthand for broader cultural frustrations.

Somebody using the name @DingoGoat decided to hurl the term at Schneider over the weekend, responding to a random tweet she wrote with this braindead take:

“Was Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider given insider help to boost DEI? Her 40-game streak raised eyebrows—did producers tip the scales?”

Keep in mind, the longest winning streak in the show’s history is held by Ken Jennings at 74 games, and the third longest—the record Schneider surpassed—is held by Matt Amodio, with 38 wins. What makes Schneider’s record the one that’s being singled out? Well, @DingoGoat was extremely clear that it’s because Schneider is a trans woman.

Schneider claps back

As downright stupid as the allegation is, Schneider still acknowledged @DingoGoat long enough to slap him right down.

Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question! No, I was not. You don’t have to wonder about this any more! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead https://t.co/3wWe4T7f8i — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) September 7, 2025

And so many other people joined in on the fun, too.

Oh I get it. When a woman does something impressive she probably cheated. Men don’t get that sort of scrutiny because men are just better than women naturally, right? — jackie (@eodorelasso) September 7, 2025

like every trans person I know is *frothing* at the chance to study random trivia and then win a competition with it — agitprop christie (@Current93VEVO) September 8, 2025

trans women now have a biological advantage in jeopardy hell yeah no wonder i kill at trivia https://t.co/CGn9mXIPNE — Olive Kay (@doing_aok) September 7, 2025

That was a good movie. The OP is spewing hateful crap. — Beth (@Beth_Herstein) September 8, 2025

So much confidence for someone SO incorrect. DEI policies only exist to ensure that QUALIFIED people aren’t overlooked for positions or opportunities because they aren’t straight/white/male. If anything it literally levels the playing field, it DOES NOT bump them further. — @_InTheTikiRoom (@_InTheTikiRoom) September 8, 2025

Sorry, Dingo. Sometimes cis white dudes just aren’t the smartest person in the room. In fact, it happens much, much more often than you probably think.

