Two travelers got the surprise of their lives when they realized their travel agent had booked them on a flight to the wrong destination. They only realized once they were on the plane.

In a video with over 17.6 million views, TikToker Brittney Dzialo (@brittneydzialo) stands in the aisle of a plane with her travel companion. She asks a flight attendant where the flight is going, sounding alarmed.

The flight attendant calmly informs them that the flight is heading for Tunisia, a country in North Africa. However, the women say that wasn’t the destination they told the airline agent to book them to. They say they planned to fly to Nice, France.

It appears that a simple similarity in pronunciation set them towards the wrong destination.

“We’re going to Africa,” one woman says, laughing.

On-screen text reads, “The whole plane witnessed our spiral and either found it entertaining or hated us.”

Did the travelers accidentally go to Tunisia?

In a follow-up video, she shows her travel companion sitting in the customs office in Tunisia. The next video documents their conversation with the airline agent at the airport in Tunisia, in which they explain that they missed their flight to Nice, France, earlier in the morning and had asked to be rebooked at the airport in Rome, Italy.

The pair says they learned the destination was wrong before take-off, but were told to stay on the plane because their luggage was en route to Tunisia.

In another video, several hours later, Dzialo posts an update using on-screen text.

“They are making us pay for a new flight, saying we can’t get on the next one tonight, everyone is rude, two men who are the supervisors yelled in my face,” she says, noting that she asked ChatGPT to help her craft an email to the airline.

Several hours later, the travelers say they were able to miraculously get on the next flight to Nice, France, their original destination.

Over 24 hours after they realized the mistake, the pair landed in Nice, France.

Who do viewers blame for the mix-up?

Commenters on Dzialo’s videos share mixed opinions on who should accept blame for the destination mix-up. Some bash the airline for the costly mistake.

“That’s why you shouldn’t depend on others and book your own trips,” a commenter warns.

However, many say the travelers should have double-checked their boarding passes before checking their bags and boarding the flight.

“You should be embarrassed at the number of things you just didn’t read to catch this problem earlier,” one writes.

“They scan your boarding pass, how does this happen?” another asks.

“When you got to the gate and it said ‘Tunis’ should have been your second hint. The first would be your ticket,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dzialo for further comment.

