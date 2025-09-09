“Drop that Venmo, sis”: UPS gives one-day notice to bride to pay thousands in tariffs for her wedding lehenga ordered months ago

A woman is going viral on TikTok after claiming she was blindsided by a massive, unexpected fee for a wedding lehenga she thought she had already paid for.

Katie Mac (@whatsonkatesplate) said she ordered the lehenga months ago, well before President Donald Trump’s tariffs went into effect. Then, out of nowhere, she received a notice stating that “the U.S. government is forcing me to pay thousands of dollars” with only one day’s notice if she wanted the delivery in time for her big day.

In her now-viral clip, Mac used her experience to highlight how tariffs are affecting everyday Americans, calling the situation an “arbitrary punishment.” As of Friday, the video had garnered more than 456,200 views, resonating with shoppers who are frustrated by unexpected fees.

What happened?

Mac said she bought her lehenga “multiple months ago,” but it didn’t ship until just last week. She posted her TikTok on Thursday, noting that she had carefully saved for the garment but didn’t reveal the exact amount she had paid.

When her package finally shipped, there was no mention of how the tariffs might affect her. She assumed she was in the clear. That assumption evaporated when she received an email from UPS saying the package would arrive the next day—and that she owed “thousands of dollars” upon delivery.

Mac said it felt completely unfair that the burden fell on her rather than, say, the federal government.

“[It’s] one of the most significant pieces of clothing in my entire life,” she said. Mac also claimed it was “extremely unfair for anyone to have to assume these costs.”

On top of that, she’s currently unemployed.

“I don’t have thousands of dollars to pay on one day’s notice,” Mac said.

Planning her wedding had been a “welcome escape” from everyday stress, she added, but getting this surprise fee brought her abruptly back to reality—disappointed that she had already paid for the lehenga, only to be hit with additional costs.

Tariffs are impacting weddings—especially dress costs

Tariffs have been driving up the cost of weddings across the board, and they’ve made lehengas even pricier by raising the price of imported garments and materials—especially those from China and India. Designers often pass off increased manufacturing costs to brides as surcharges.

Some retailers eat part of the cost, but prices can still jump significantly, and recent orders sometimes face delays.

Lehengas are made from high-quality materials, including silks, lace, and intricate beading, much of which is sourced overseas. Tariffs on these components raise the overall price, putting pressure on designers and retailers. Some shops now tack on separate tariff surcharges, while others have raised their base prices. Brides who ordered months ago are often shocked to get hit with an unexpected bill right before their wedding.

For anyone trying to avoid sticker shock, moving fast can help. If you find a lehenga you love, buying sooner rather than later might spare you another price hike—especially since tariff levels could still change. Some brides are turning to consignment shops for sample dresses to cut costs. It’s also worth double-checking your invoice or contract for clauses that allow sellers to pass along surprise tariff charges.

But as Mac’s experience shows, even with careful planning, these fees can feel like a gut punch and turn what should be a joyful part of wedding planning into a stressful scramble to come up with extra money at the last minute.

Viewers offer assistance

Commenters on Mac’s video quickly jumped in with offers to help—some wanted to chip in for the tariff bill, others even offered to lend her their own lehenga.

“When is your wedding?” one asked. “You can use my lehenga [which] I wore for my wedding three years ago.”

“Drop that Venmo, sis,” another said. “The women of TikTok will support you.”

Many agreed with Mac’s frustration over tariffs, saying they didn’t understand them either and that the costs seemed to fall hardest on American customers.

“Tariffs are a tax on Americans,” one woman said. “It’s wild that anyone would think otherwise. I’m so sorry!”

“From an economist, tariffs do not support an economy. The revenue goes straight to the government for its own spending purposes,” another said. “I’m so sorry this is happening to you.”

“Tariffs are a regressive tax on working people,” a third added.

And plenty of commenters blamed Trump and his supporters for the policy.

“This administration is good at one thing, making it harder for us to live here,” one person said.

“I hate that we didn’t vote for this and yet we have to suffer because other people voted with their hate and not their brains,” added a second.

“I hate this administration,” a third commenter said.

