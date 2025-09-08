One TikToker decides to go for a shocking rebrand after realizing that the majority of her audience is men. Her strategy? A full face of green paint.

Why did the TikToker paint her face green?

In a video with over 37,000 views, TikToker Hailey (@nothaileycase) sits in a gaming chair with a full face of green paint. She uses different shades of green to mimic contour and foundation, and tops off the look with bold winged eyeliner.

“A couple of months ago, I posted a video that changed my demographics forever,” she says. In the original video, Hailey drives a tractor while showing her daily routine of harvesting wheat. It garnered over 800,000 views.

She says that the video quickly turned her audience over 70% male, despite having a primarily female audience before.

“My inbox and my comments are littered with disgusting messages,” she laments, showing screenshots of men making sexual advances at her.

Hailey says she began brainstorming ways to drive away her new male audience and restore her primarily female viewers. She decides to paint her face green.

“Ladies, is it working?” she says, while jokingly smirking at the camera. The caption reads, “NO BOYS ALLOWED (unless ur chill like that).”

Did her decision attract more female viewers?

Hailey’s comments quickly flooded with female viewers who praised her for her creativity to get back the audience she wants.

“WE ARE HERE, WE ARE HERE, WE ARE HERE! (Horton Hears a Who reference, please understand),” one writes.

“This definitely worked, I’m a lady and I’ve never seen you on my fyp before and I stayed because I vibe with your face paint,” another says.

“This is a strategy I haven’t seen before, but it worked. Hello from one of the ladies who saw you on her FYP,” a third adds.

Others share their experiences with TikTok, pushing their videos to a primarily male audience.

“In following you because the same thing happened to me, and it got so bad I had to disable my comments on a video,” a commenter says.

“One time a video started trending with middle-aged white men, and a bunch started following me. I fully just deleted the video and blocked them all. I was ABSOLUTELY NOT,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hailey for further comment.

