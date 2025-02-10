‘Easiest lawsuit ever’: Man opens new pack of Uncrustables. There’s just 1 problem

While many find it hard to pass up a sandwich, there’s one part of the dish that some find abhorrent: the crust.

For decades, people have tried to figure out how to appease these reluctant crust-eaters. Solutions ranged from the creation of crustless bread to chefs attempting to convince customers that the heel of the loaf, composed primarily of crust, is special.

In 1995, David Geske and Len Kretchman saw this issue and came up with a solution: packaged sandwiches with the crusts cut off. While they weren’t the first to come up with this idea, their business captured the attention of The J.M. Smucker Company, who purchased the company to expand it into the contemporary sandwich juggernaut known as Uncrustables.

Although the snack has many fans, some are eager to speak out against it. For example, some have criticized the snack’s high price tag, while others have questioned the ingredients used in the sandwich’s manufacture.

Now, an internet user has gone viral after sharing an Uncrustable gone wrong.

What happened to this man’s Uncrustable?

In a video reposted to TikTok by the account @captainatlanta, a man can be seen holding an Uncrustables sandwich. There’s just one problem: one side has a crust.

“There’s crust on my Uncrustable!” he exclaims before throwing the sandwich down in exasperation.

This is not an original video from @captainatlanta, though it’s unclear who the original poster is, as the video has been reposted many times across the internet.

That said, the experience isn’t particularly unique, as many different internet users have shared images of their Uncrustable still having a bit of crust.

How does this happen?

To understand how an Uncrustable may still contain crust, one must first understand how an Uncrustable is made.

While the process is more complicated than one might expect, in the simplest terms, an Uncrustable is made just like any other sandwich—only with the crusts cut off.

To minimize waste, the Uncrustable bread is circular, with the crusts cut off and later turned into animal feed.

Following the crimping process, which prevents toppings from leaking out of the side of the sandwich, “vision inspection systems reject any finished sandwiches that have peanut butter or jelly where they are not supposed to be,” per Food Engineering Magazine.

These machines are likely supposed to catch errors like a lingering crust. But given that the company produces over 4 million sandwiches per day, it’s possible that the occasional crusted sandwich falls through the cracks.

In the comments of this repost, users offered their opinions on the issue, with some offering more dramatic solutions than others.

“Sue them for false advertising,” declared a user.

“My sister got one like this before and jokingly contacted them, they sent her a free box and coupons for more,” added another.

“You all know he probably ate it right after he posted, right?” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @captainatlanta via Instagram DM, and the J.M. Smucker Company via email.



