“Scariest moment of my life”: Woman is about to get in sauna. Then it explodes

A wellness influencer shares the terrifying moment the sauna she was minutes from entering exploded into flames at an Airbnb.

How did the sauna explode?

In a TikTok with over 101,000 views, Dominique Elissa says she turned on the sauna at the Airbnb the day before hosting a wellness retreat. She planned to enter the sauna after cooking dinner and wanted to give it ample time to heat up.

However, just minutes before entering the sauna, she says she heard a loud explosion.

“The entire sauna exploded. All the power went out,” she recalls. “My phone was about to die. I had no reception.”

Elissa says that she was able to get in touch with emergency services without a cellular signal. The fire department was able to put out the fire, which was several meters away from the main Airbnb.

While she says she feels lucky to be alive, she says she asked her husband, “How am I ever going to get over this?”

“I’m shaking with anxiety,” she says. “I was a few minutes from being in that sauna.”

What do viewers think of the sauna explosion?

In the comments of Elissa’s TikTok, viewers shared their shock at the sauna explosion.

“This is straight out of a Final Destination movie,” one commented.

“Sooo crazy but so glad you are all okay!!” another wrote.

“I’m claustrophobic and can’t stand Saunas. This is my biggest fear omg,” a third shared.

“I know this is on my fyp for a reason because I think about this happening everytime I’m in one,” a fourth remarked.

Others shared advice for coping with the trauma of surviving a near-death experience.

“This is an actual near-death experience and you should definitely seek counselling to process it. Glad you are feeling grateful,” one said.

“I’m so sorry Dom! You should find a top EMDR practitioner to release the trauma! I’m glad you are safe!” another suggested.

