‘That’s what you’re doing every time you buy these’: Shopper warns against buying Smuckers Uncrustables

Smuckers Uncrubstables are a beloved childhood staple, bringing nostalgia with every bite. In addition to stirring memories, they’re a quick snack when you’re in a hurry.

And because they’re so popular, the company made over $800 million in 2023. However, with the beloved PB&Js retailing for almost $15 at Target, TikTok user @thecraftologist reveals how to make Smuckers Uncrustables at home, allegedly for less money.

“If I came up to you and said, ‘Hey. I’ll do that for you if pay me double,’ would you do it? That’s what you’re doing when you pay for these Uncrustables,” she says, unveiling a freezer full of 10-pack peanut butter and grape jelly Smuckers Uncrustable sandwiches the she purchased for $9.48. “They’re literally so expensive for no reason.”

How to make Smuckers Uncrustables at home for less

On her counter are eight slices of bread with two across each row.

“You need peanut butter, jelly, and bread, and that’s it,” @thecraftologist instructs, using a tool to mix the Smucker’s All Natural Peanut Butter and smear it on the bottom four slices of bread. “We’re gonna put peanut butter on one side, jelly on the other,” she says.

Next, she spreads Welch’s grape jelly on the other four slices. Once the sandwiches are complete, she takes out her circle sandwich cutter, places it on top of one of the sandwiches, and presses down.

“So, look, you just press it down, and boom! That’s it.” she says.

Like the Smuckers Uncrustable, the homemade sandwich is round with rough edges. “That’s all you’re doing and you’re willing to pay someone double for that?”

She does the same procedure with the remaining sandwiches. “Now you have eight sandwiches. Took less than 10 minutes. It was so easy.”

When @thecraftologist is finished, she seals the sandwiches in a plastic bag with the name of the food and the date. “So, just put these in the freezer like you would with your normal Uncrustables,” she says.

@thecraftologist raves about her hack in the caption, “Homemade PB& Js. 56% cheaper to make yourself and you can control what ingredients are being used.”

Is it worth it to make Uncrustables at home?

The Daily Dot reached out to @thecraftologist via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 82,000 views. Some viewers in the comments section applauded the hack.

“Yes! I also make my own strawberry and grape jelly to use throughout the year! I love making these at home,” one viewer praised.

“And it [tastes] better,” another added.

“Have you seen the ingredients on those that’s what made me do it myself,” a third stated.

However, others plan on sticking with Smuckers Uncrustables.

“They have them at Sam’s 18 for $10. 10 cents extra & I don’t have to make them or clean up after is a plus for me,” one user commented.

“I respect this but the whole reason for buying store uncrustables is because I don’t feel like making the sandwiches, and if I can’t do that I’m especially not going to feel like cutting shapes out,” a second remarked.

What are the ingredients in Smuckers Uncrustables?

According to Smuckers Uncrustables’ website, the grape jelly and peanut butter sandwiches ingredients are, “Bread: Enriched Unbleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Unbleached Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Dough Conditioner (Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Peroxide). Peanut Butter: Peanuts, Sugar, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed And Soybean), Mono And Diglycerides, Salt. Grape Jelly: Sugar, Grape Juice, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Pectin, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative).”

Which is cheaper?

Depending on the brand of peanut butter and jelly you buy, it can cost almost $6 per sandwich. That’s not including $2 for a loaf of bread. Although buying your ingredients is healthier and can make you more sandwiches, it often costs much more. The peanut butter the content creator buys can cost almost $7 a jar, and the Welch’s Natural Concord Grape jelly is over $3.

@thecraftologist Homemade PB& Js. 56% cheaper to make yourself and you can control what ingredients are being used. 😍 ♬ original sound – MrkeepFit

So it’s a personal preference. If you have money and time, buy fancy Whole Foods-grade bread, jelly, and peanut butter. Then get to work at home. That’s likely the healthiest option.

We’ve reached out to Smuckers.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.