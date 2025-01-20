‘What is in the middle?’: Woman buys Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwich. Then she bites into it

In the United States, food labels aren’t always as straightforward as they might appear.

For example, while one might buy “free-range” eggs thinking they came from hens allowed to roam out in the pasture, this is rarely the case. Additionally, terms like “natural” and “organic” aren’t as protected as one might think. That means that one could be buying a “natural” product that is, in reality, quite artificial.

Now, an internet user has sparked discussion after claiming about the authenticity of the “honey” in a Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwich.

What’s wrong with this sandwich?

TikTok user Kate (@heyitskitkat) says she purchased a Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwich. However, when she bit into it, she was met with a surprise. Her video now has over 38,000 views.

“What the [expletive] is this?” she asks, pointing to the honey spread in the sandwich. “Last time I checked, honey is not a clear substance.”

“That’s supposed to be honey,” she adds later in the video. “Whatever’s in the middle of this Uncrustable is not honey. It literally does not taste like honey. It doesn’t even look like honey. And in the video here, it’s hard to see, but that’s straight-up a clear substance. It looks brown because it’s against the peanut butter. It’s not brown. It’s not like a honey color. It is clear like corn syrup.”

She describes the flavor of the mystery substance as “absolutely disgusting,” saying that it almost caused her to spit out the sandwich mid-bite.

Does the Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwich contain real honey?

As previously noted by the Daily Dot, one can only label a product as containing “honey” if the aforementioned ingredient is solely honey and not a diluted product.

However, this gets a little more complicated when advertising that the product contains “honey spread.” By describing its ingredient as “honey spread” and not solely “honey,” the manufacturer can argue that it is accurately listing the ingredients of the sandwich.

That said, it does appear that this product does not meet the non-binding recommendations about honey labeling set forth by the Food and Drug Administration.

In its recommendations, the agency says that a honey “blend” should be identified by what ingredient it has more of: the honey or the added ingredient. For example, a spread could be called a “blend of corn syrup and honey” if it has more corn syrup than honey.

In the case of the Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwich, the ingredients list says that the honey spread contains primarily sugar, though honey is a listed ingredient.

That said, it does not appear that the sandwich contains corn syrup, as claimed by Kate.

In the comments section, users offered their views on this specific sandwich, with many sharing in the TikToker’s dismay at the product.

“Theyre so nasty – I was so disappointed,” wrote a user.

“It’s filled with ‘honey spread’, not honey,” another observed. “And see the ingredients list – it’s made of sugar, water, and honey. So probably mostly just sugar.”

“So much of our honey is actually corn syrup…It wouldn’t surprise me if it was straight corn syrup,” a third offered.

The Daily Dot reached out to the J.M. Smucker Company via email and to Kate via TikTok direct message and comment.

