‘If u get it u get it’: Waitress shares perils of trying to make personal plans while serving for a living

It’s no secret that service industry workers are forced to work unpredictable schedules that impact their family lives and take-home pay. Whether it’s needing to find shift coverage before taking vacation or being asked to skip bathroom breaks during rush, servers are known to find it difficult to make personal plans.

TikTok user Jessie (xjessx18) went viral after posting a video that speaks to this exact struggle. In a video that’s received more than 120,000 views, Jessie explains what it’s like “trying to make plans while serving for a living.”

“Yeah, so, I’m scheduled until 6, so I could definitely meet you there, probably like 6:30pm,” Jessie says in the video. “But if I get sat right before I’m supposed to leave, then I’ll probably get out at 7-7:30ish. So then I could definitely meet you there by 8. But, also, if we’re short staffed, I’m gonna have to be there until close. So maybe like 11:30pm? If we’re not busy, though, I’ll get out early, so I could definitely be there by like 2.”

In the caption, Jessie writes, “If u get it u get it.”

As it turns out, Jessie isn’t the only server who struggles to make personal plans. Several chimed in with horror stories of their own.

Like one user who wrote, “everyone: ‘what time do u get off’ me: ‘idk depends.’”

“everything about working in a restaurant is a surprise. like surprise ur staying until 11!!!” wrote another user.

User Lizzie Nicole said that issue drove her from the profession altogether. “And that’s why I’m getting out of the industry. If I’m scheduled to leave at 4, I need to be walking out the door at 4:01,” she wrote.

“yes but it’s also just so mentally draining,” wrote user Rebekah.

“Thank god all me and my friends work in restaurants because I get a headache explaining it to people,” wrote another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessie via TikTok for comment.