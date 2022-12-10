‘My toxic trait is that I will literally quit a job if they deny my PTO’: Server says manager fired her for not finding someone to cover her shift while she went on vacation

When starting a new job, it’s common to tell a new employer about predetermined days on which the applicant cannot work. While most would assume that this would cause a new employer to find someone to cover their work while the new employee is gone, this isn’t always the case — as TikToker Ari (@arisworld011) learned the hard way.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, Ari says that she had just been hired at a restaurant with the manager knowing that she was going to be out of state around Thanksgiving. At this point, she says Thanksgiving was still a month and a half away.

However, when the schedule was posted, Ari says she discovered that she was signed up to work for the period she was supposed to be gone. Even after Ari reminded the manager of their conversation and their acceptance of her absence, she claims the manager told her that it was her responsibility to find people to cover her shifts.

This led to a conversation between the two of them, after which Ari claims she was fired.

In the clip, Ari says she then decided that the best course of action would be to explain her predicament to the owner, who allegedly worked at the town hall. She says she went to town hall and stated her case, where the owner was allegedly shocked that she had been fired.

“She was fucking horrified, as anyone else should be,” Ari recounts. Ari then claims the owner rehired her right then and there, after exchanging words with the manager.

While the ending of the story seemed positive, Ari revealed in a later TikTok that the owner saw her viral TikTok about the incident. After some conversation, Ari says the owner determined that it would be best if Ari didn’t work there anymore.

Although initially downtrodden about the situation, Ari later says that, upon further examination of her time at the business and her interactions with the manager, she believes she “dodged a bullet” by getting re-fired.

“By all means, I am not mad that I am not working there anymore,” she says.

Ari then cites incidents where she claims the manager was rude to her. She also claims despite being “an experienced waitress and bartender,” she had a training period that lasted 27 hours in which she was not allowed to collect tips.

In her latest video, Ari says she now has a new job where she made more money in one day than she did during the month she worked at the restaurant.

In the comments section, users were largely supportive.

“You’re MUCH better off not being there,” one user wrote.

“One of the responsibilities of being a manager is finding coverage for employees that can’t work… they were being lazy,” noted a second.

“My toxic trait is that I will literally quit a job if they deny my PTO,” a third stated. “No job is more important than time off with family or friends or my damn self.”

We’ve reached out to Ari via TikTok comment.