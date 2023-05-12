Servers share how customers expect them to skip bathroom breaks during peak hours

Posted on May 12, 2023

If you’ve ever worked as a server then you know the pain of having to wait hours to use the bathroom. Customers demand service, but often forget that their waiter is a human being who may be overworked.

In a recent TikTok video, viewed over 689,000 times, TikToker agcowart (@agcowart1) films a short clip highlighting such #serverlife absurdities.

The video begins with one server balancing a tray with a glass of water on it, while he shuffles cross-legged in the back of the restaurant. A white text reads, “When we are in the middle of a Saturday rush and our tables think we don’t have bladders.” A song begins, “Well, I guess I’ll just piss on the floor” as the first waiter and @agcowart teeter across the back of the restaurant with their legs crossed.

Multiple commenters related to the dilemma and discussed how even a minor restroom break can cause work to pile up.

“You come back to coworkers telling you that your table is complaining about neglecting them,” a user said.

“Being in the bathroom for .2 seconds having a coworker texting you saying you have a new table,” another lamented.

“They be acting like it’s crazy that we go to the bathroom,” a user replied.

“I just straight up forget about peeing or drinking water for like 6 hours,” a commenter reflected.

“A table followed me into the bathroom and asked me to get their server. I said I would and she said, ‘can you go now?'” another TikToker recalled.

It’s been a busy few days for TikTok’s servers: In viral clips, America’s wait staff has called out customers who want to charge their phones, “helpful” diner etiquette, and showing up early for a reservation.

The Daily Dot reached out to agcowart via TikTok comments.

*First Published: May 12, 2023, 6:35 pm CDT

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. His work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the U.S. He enjoys comics and gardening.

