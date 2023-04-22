‘THEY EAT THIS SH*T UP EVRY TIME’: Server shares how they get customers to tip them big at birthday dinners

One server has discovered a way to get customers to spend big on tips and she says all you need to do the same is a cute toy from Amazon.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 450,000 times, TikToker @sizzlysavv blows into a tiny musical instrument while Nicki Minaj raps in the background about “putting b*tches on.”

The video is captioned: “SERVERS: Get a golden Kazoo on Amazon to play for your tables on their bday. THEY EAT THIS SH*T UP EVERY TIME.”

Based on the comments section, viewers appeared to love the idea.

“The way I’d double tip so fast,” user Janet. commented.

“This is golden,” user Angie wrote. “No pun intended.”

The TikToker wants to make this a trend for all servers, but apparently not all restaurants would be open to the cute gesture.

“My goal is for every server to come to work strapped with a kazoo,” the content creator commented on her own video.

“Not allowed to partake in birthday festivities or I’ll get fired,” one user lamented.

“How do you play it though? Like to the tune of happy birthday or just for a couple seconds?” one commenter asked.

Others requested a new video from @sizzlysav that demonstrates how she plays the tiny golden kazoo.

“Can you post you actually doing it though?” a user asked.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker does just that. Dressed in her serving uniform, she demonstrates how she plays the kazoo to the tune of the “Happy Birthday” song.

“If I don’t get this on my birthday, I’m crying,” a user said.

In recent years, the server class in the U.S. has found perpetual virality when it comes to sharing the tips, pet peeves, and horror stories of needing to work for tips.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @sizzlysavv via Instagram direct message but did not get a response by the time of publication.