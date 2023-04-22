‘It’s the whistle or hand waves for me’: Servers mock customers who try to get their attention by ‘staring’ at them

The moment you need to get the attention of a server at a restaurant can be a pretty daunting one. What’s the best etiquette? Should you yell their name? Wave them down? The situation is full of uncertainties and any misstep lead to an uncomfortable situation.

TikTok user @Georgeyonan wants to make one thing clear: Staring at a server is definitely not the way to go about getting their attention.

In a short clip that has been viewed more than 261,000 times, the TikToker and a friend laugh hysterically behind words that read: “when the customers keep staring at you thinking it’ll make you serve them.”

It hit a nerve on social media, a relatable burden affirmed by servers.

“Especially when they do that when I’m serving someone else. I’m going to be there in one minute, I don’t have multiple bodies to move around lmfao,” user Martina responded.

Other TikTokers took to the comments section to vent about annoying ways customers have tried to get their attention.

“When they rudely say, ‘DO YOU WORK HERE?’, user Jenna Taylier commented.

“It’s the whistle or hand waves for me,” another user chimed in.

“Or they’ll cough to get your attention,” TikToker AishaLover wrote.

TikTok has in recent years seen a boom of restaurant laborers commiserating over just these sort of service industry happenstances: Ordering off the kids menu, bad tips, terrible tips, and even more bad tips.

