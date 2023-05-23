A young woman claimed that a dinner out with their friends was much more expensive than originally planned—thanks to a $200 mocktail their server convinced them to order.

Houston-based creator @brownsugaricedchailatte posted a short video saying that she and her friends were “scammed.” She later posted a more elaborate “storytime” relaying the backstory. As of Tuesday morning, her original video netted over 333,100 views.

In the storytime, @brownsugaricedchailatte said that her group went to a restaurant that later converts to a nightclub. Apparently their server was “super sweet” and encouraged the content creator’s group to purchase a mocktail.

“She says, ‘We have this mocktail that you guys would really like. And you can share it,’” @brownsugaricedchailatte recounted.

It eventually became clear, however, that the group didn’t order just any drink. “There’s this guy who’s, like, holding the drink, and this loud music starts playing. … Everyone looks at us and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then the girls are holding sparklers.”

“I assumed that it was a boring night and [our waitress] just really liked us or something and she wanted to do something special,” @brownsugaricedchailatte continued.

But that “something special” had a $200 price tag. @brownsugaricedchailatte said they were only able to pay the bill thanks to a friend’s dad, who gave them money.

“We just had to pay for it,” @brownsugaricedchailatte concluded. “It sucked. … Like, what if we couldn’t have paid for it?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @brownsugaricedchailatte via TikTok comment. But in the comments section of her first video, the creator said that she and her friends dined at Bisou in Houston. On its website, the restaurant is described as “bring[ing] an unparalleled combination of continental cuisine and curated entertainment to River Oaks District.” It also bragged on Bisou’s “upscale dining specializing in late night and weekend brunch.”

Bisou’s dinner menu has entrees ranging in price—from $21 to $54. The picture on the Bisou page of the website also shows a sparkler-augmented presentation to a table that looks similar to what @brownsugaricedchailatte caught in her original video.

Several viewers commented on the creator’s storytime post, shocked at the “sweet” waitress’ recommendation of an expensive drink to the group.

“She recommended a $200 mocktail to college students,” one observed. “That’s foul.”

“Not her charging you for mocktail bottle service,” another said.

Others, meanwhile, encouraged @brownsugaricedchailatte to speak up for herself should a similar situation arise in the future.

“You definitely should’ve said something,” one remarked. “I work in the restaurant industry & she 100% tricked you INTENTIONALLy thinking she’d get a fatter tip.”

That commenter added: “If anything like this ever happens again, ask for a manager!!”

