‘I be getting surprised on the daily’: Server laughs and makes inside jokes with table. They tip her less than the rude customers

A server went viral on TikTok after sharing her disappointment about a tip she received from a table she supposedly bonded with.

Connie (@con__kav) posted the video, where she has a dispirited look on her face. In the text overlay, she said that she had a really positive interaction with a table she served—only to get a “sh*tty” tip in return.

Meanwhile, a second table—which she said had the “rudest mfs”—gave her a 25% tip.

As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 1.1 million views and many fellow service workers said they could relate to her disappointment.

“Happened yesterday,” one viewer said. “Stayed 2 hours after my… time for them too. It was a first date and he tipped 10%. Hope she saw.”

“I be getting surprised on the daily,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on tipping culture from workers’ perspectives. In a recent video, one server said that while she made roughly $450 in tips, she didn’t get to keep the full amount. Another urged guests to tip with cash so servers have faster access to their money.

Restaurant staff are often paid below the federal minimum wage. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, tipped workers can make as little as $2.13 an hour. (The federal minimum wage, meanwhile, is $7.25 an hour.)

And, for context, tipping etiquette dictates a 15% to 20% tip at sit-down restaurants if the service was good, and 25% if the service was excellent. But a good number of adults in the United States, per Bankrate, are unfamiliar with these practices. This confusion was prevalent in Connie’s videos comment section.

“This is why I don’t go to restaurants anymore,” one viewer wrote. “The whole tipping thing is stressing me out.”

“Tipping confuses me and waiters get mad at us instead or the corps that won’t [p]ay them,” another said.