‘That’s not a very realistic expectation’: Server urges customers to tip in cash

In a rant video, a restaurant server urged customers to tip in cash after a recent policy change at the restaurant she works at.

In the clip, Myla (@mylasoasis_) suggested that when people go out to eat, they should tip in cash instead of leaving the amount on their credit or debit card.

Myla explained that she works at a chain restaurant but does not mention which one. She also said she usually gets her tips at the end of the night, not on her paycheck.

She explained that at smaller businesses, the tip pool—which is when employees who are directly tipped share their tip earnings with other customer service workers—often get paid out at the end of the week or every two weeks.

But, at chain restaurants, workers are normally able to walk out with their tips in cash each night.

“But now, they’re getting robbed left, right, and center, so they’re giving us stupid f*cking pay cards for our credit cards tips. So we don’t get to walk out with our tips anymore,” @mylasoasis_ said.

She added that “nine times out of ten,” a server is working so that can have “instant cash money.” Now they won’t have cash on hand unless customers tip in cash.

“Tip your servers in cash. Use cash,” @mylasoasis_ urged.

For context, tipping etiquette dictates a 15% to 20% tip at sit-down restaurants if the service was good and 25% if the service was excellent. Even if customers aren’t too happy with the waitstaff, it is still recommended to tip at least 10%, Bankrate reported.

It’s important to note that waitstaff are legally allowed to be paid below the federal minimum wage since the expectation is that their lower wage will be padded by tips.

Tipped workers are currently allowed to make as little as $2.13 an hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The federal minimum wage for other workers is $7.25 an hour. If a tipped worker doesn’t make more than minimum wage due to a lack of tips, their employer must make up the difference so the person makes at least minimum wage each hour.

The video has nearly 8,000 views and dozens of comments.

“The credit card tips are supposed to be loaded onto our paycards by 8am the next day…. Didnt happen,” the caption reads.

While commenters understood where the server was coming from with her request, many said it wasn’t a realistic ask.

“I try to tip in cash but I also don’t really carry cash because it’s a hassle to constantly go to the bank to pull money, cards are easier,” a top comment read.

“That’s not a very realistic expectation I don’t know hardly anybody who even carry cash,” a person said.

“I try not to carry cash because if I have the physical money in my hand it’ll be gone in 2.5,” another wrote.

Other workers who also get tip cards shared their perspectives.

“I.. like the tip card ?? I don’t see why people like cash so much. One less trip to the bank, because it’s already on a card,” a commenter wrote.

“My restaurant has an insta card too but you get it at midnight and you have to pay 2.99 to transfer it to your bank account,” a server shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Myla via TikTok comment.