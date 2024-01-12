‘He knows that I don’t drive’: Viewers divided over woman considering canceling second date after he didn’t offer her a ride

The course to true love never did run smoothly, and no one knows that better than TikToker Lindsey (@patronsmuva). In a video that has now amassed 466,000 views, the creator, who was preparing for her second date, shared that she was considering canceling because her potential match didn’t offer to pick her up.

“To me, it’s insane that he knows that I’m going to pay to Uber to go to this date, and he’s driving, and we live on the same street, and he has not offered to just give me a ride,” she said.

“If he does not offer me a ride home, then like regardless of how the date goes, it’s done. But, like, am I wrong for not wanting to go because he’s not offering me a ride?” she concluded.

In the comments section, viewers were divided over whether his not offering her a ride was a big enough dating sin to warrant cancellation. “If he wouldn’t do this small thing for you early on in dating… imagine if y’all were actually together,” one commenter said.

“When a man shows you who he is…. BELIEVE HIM,” another added. Meanwhile, a third commenter was concerned with the safety aspect of his driving, advising Lindsey that “on the second date, the safety thing shouldn’t be over.”

But equally, several commenters disagreed that his not giving Lindsey a ride was a red flag. “It’s the second date, he doesn’t need to do nothing for you yet,” one viewer said. “I wouldn’t expect someone I only met once to go out of their way,” another added. ‘Its only your second date. Maybe he’s not sure about YOU,” a third said. “Give the guy a break. You’re just getting to know each other.”

While viewers seemed unable to make up their minds, Lindsey ended up biting the bullet and going on a second date. But in a follow-up TikTok, she said the second date would be the last because, once again, he didn’t offer to give her a ride home.

Lindsey didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.