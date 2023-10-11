Restaurant worker shares what really happens when you order sauce on the side

If you thought asking for certain sauce specifications at restaurants was no big deal, guess again. According to one restaurant worker, making such requests is not without consequence.

In a now-viral video, Hanalei Souza (@ladysouschef) explained how ordering “sauce on the side” impacts restaurant workers. She boasted in the video’s caption that her PSA went viral twice on Instagram and wanted to test out its performance on TikTok. Since going up on TikTok on Tuesday, the video has amassed more than 529,000 views—meeting the test for virality by nearly everyone’s metric.

“If you’ve ever been to a restaurant and ordered a dish with a sauce on the side, I guarantee you there is or was a sauced version of your dish sitting somewhere in the restaurant, in the trash or in the belly of an employee,” Souza said in her video, which featured her cooking.

@ladysouschef This went vital twice on ig lets see if it’s as spicy of a topic here 😅 ♬ original sound – ladylinecook

“Either way,” she added, “it existed at some point in time.”

Some of the people viewing the TikTok were moved to share their thoughts.

“I’m gonna just start ordering sauce on the side,” one commenter quipped. “To make sure employees get a free meal.”

“I literally only ever order sauce on the side so an employee can get a freebie,” another added.

“I’d rather an employee get it instead of it going to [waste],” a third person wrote.

One commenter—who appeared to work in the foodservice industry—confirmed that these meals don’t go to waste. “I’ve taken home so many sauced meals,” they said.

Someone else who clearly had restaurant experience added, “And you try to salvage it by wiping off the sauce but it never works.”

This comment led Souza to respond. “Looool been there,” she wrote, before adding, “(of course not if it’s an allergy).”

Another shared, “It’s so real. I will read and comprehend the ticket but at the same time muscle memory kicks in.”

One commenter shared a similar misstep: “Same with drinks made with any dairy alternative. 50% I forget and remember EXACTLY as i’m pouring it in the drink and have to start all over.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Souza via TikTok comment.