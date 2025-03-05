‘They’ll explode’: Former Hershey’s worker spots Reese’s Eggs at Costco. Then she reveals this little-known warning

As Easter approaches, shoppers are flocking to supermarkets to pick up some themed decorations and candies for the season.

While these treats are often welcome, sometimes, they can be a bit of an annoyance. For example, one shopper recently went viral after noticing that Walmart was selling eggs for $2 per dozen. They only later noticed that they were, in fact, decorative confetti eggs: a major mood-dampener, given the current price of eggs.

One such seasonal candy is the Reese’s Egg. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after issuing a warning about the treat.

What makes a Reese’s Egg explode?

In a video with over 24,000 views, TikTok user Robin (@robin_wfhm) shows a pallet of Reese’s Eggs for sale at Costco.

As the video progresses, she says that she would like to share a “fun fact.”

“I used to work for Hershey, and they have to truck the Reese’s eggs instead of putting them in the air for any transportation because they explode at high altitudes,” she says.

In the caption, she offers a disclaimer that “this was over 10 years ago, so things may have changed.”

Do Reese’s Eggs really explode in the air?

Hershey has not made a statement on this topic, nor could the Daily Dot find any information corroborating this idea. We have reached out to The Hershey Company via website contact form for clarification about this claim.

That said, it’s not unheard of for packaged products to explode at high altitudes. As explained by Global Trade Magazine, extreme altitude changes can cause pressure imbalances that packaging can’t withstand, which can lead to ruptures. This damage to packaging can result in food spoilage.

In response to this problem, companies can either rework their packaging to ensure it can withstand high altitudes. Or, as Robin implies in this video, simply mark that the food should not be transported via air.

In the comments section, users offered their views on what Robin said in her video.

“Note to self: do not bring a reeces egg as an airplane treat,” said a user.

“We’ll need to reevaluate my luggage for the snacks packed for trip,” echoed another.

“So now I want to buy some and take them on a flight with me,” joked a third, to which the TikToker responded, “You’ve been warned.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Robin via email.

