‘Does it come out the same?’: Target shopper finds egg replacer for only $4.99. It can make 34 eggs

Egg prices have skyrocketed in the U.S. toward the end of 2024 heading into 2025. Even more troubling is the USDA predicts costs will increase by 20% throughout the year.

This is probably why folks are looking for alternatives to the food. One TikToker named Keeta (@carebiz_withkeeta) was pleasantly surprised to find a potential replacement. And it comes with a much more agreeable price tag than the current cost of eggs in the U.S. right now.

However, can it really replace the carton in your fridge? That depends on what you’re looking for.

Cheaper eggs?

Keeta’s video begins with a recording of Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer. The bag indicates its products are manufactured by an “employee-owned company.” Furthermore, the 12-ounce bag indicates it’s “equivalent to 34 eggs.”

Folks with particular dietary restrictions will be happy to know that it’s gluten-free and vegan as well. Additionally, the package touts its contents are suitable as a replacement “for all your baking needs. Cookies, cakes, muffins, quick breads, brownies, pancakes, and more!”

A price tag on the shelf indicates the item retails for $4.99. In the video, Keeta says, “I know that don’t say 34 eggs. Equivalent to what? What?” Next, she films herself reaching for a bag as the clip comes to a close.

She’s not the only one excited about the prospect of saving money on eggs. Another TikTok user uploaded a video where they showed off the item.

“Been buying these for months. I only eat eggs when my grandson buys them,” they wrote. “Or when I get them on a crab plate. I refuse to buy them!”

What’s in it?

However, if you turn to eggs as a reliable source of protein, you may want to look elsewhere. That’s because this gluten-free Egg Replacer isn’t much of a substitute for an actual egg’s macronutrients.

According to Very Well Fit, a single large chicken egg contains 6 grams of protein. Additionally, it packs 5 grams of fat and just 0.6 grams of carbohydrates. This brings the total calorie count of one egg to around 78.

Conversely, a single serving of the Red Mill Egg Replacer only has 35 calories. However, it has no fat, no protein, and 8 grams of carbohydrates. This is due to its list of ingredients: potato starch, tapioca flour, baking soda, and psyllium husk.

Effectively, you’re consuming a starch that when mixed with water, resembles the consistency of a cooked egg.

Other powdered eggs

If you’ve ever stayed at a budget hotel chain offering free breakfast, chances are you’ve come across powdered eggs. There’s also a chance that like others, you’re not a fan of their taste or texture.

One irate powdered egg consumer on this forum remarked that they have a “rubbery” mouth feel. But one commenter suggested adding a diced onion and other accouterments can help improve the eating experience.

Tasting Table penned an article aimed at dispelling some “myths” surrounding powdered eggs. Additionally, the piece is upfront about its intentions of setting “the record straight” on these myths. The outlet contends that “not all powdered eggs are created equal,” stating some brands are favored by customers more than others.

The outlet went on to explain that powdered eggs don’t have to taste terrible. According to the owner of a freeze-dried food company featured in the piece, taste boils down to ingredients. I.e., if a product manufacturer is using lower quality eggs in its powdered eggs, that’ll reflect in its flavoring.

Is it worth it?

Moreover, additional egg powders have received high marks from consumers. The Prepared also lauded Augason Farms’ offering in 2020, calling it “by far the best” of others it tried.

But what about the economics of powdered eggs? That’s where it gets tricky. OvaEasy lists a 5.1oz of its Egg Crystals on its website as retailing for $12.98. This amount is good for making a dozen eggs. As of this writing, the Daily Dot surveyed a northern New Jersey Target location selling 12 Good & Gather eggs for $5.99.

Augason Farms sells a 9.3oz bag of whole egg powder, good for 24 servings, for $25.99. An entirely different brand on Amazon, Cracked Up, sells 35 eggs worth of powder for $43. So if you’re looking into eating protein-packed egg replacements, it’s not an economical choice.

However, if convenience and not having to worry about eggs spoiling is a concern, these could be a useful option. And if macronutrients aren’t a concern either, then there are always products like the Egg Replacer in Keeta’s video.

Of course, you could always reach for Egg Beaters instead, which comes out to less than the cost of a dozen eggs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Red Mill and Keeta via email for further comment.



