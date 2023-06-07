‘I always snag the PYREX at yard sales when I find them’: Woman shares the difference between pyrex and PYREX

A popular content creator explained the differences between pyrex and PYREX kitchenware in a now-viral TikTok.

TikTok user Pam (@cookingatpamsplace) posted the video on June 6. The video amassed 3 million views as of June 7.

“All over the internet and TikTok are people’s Pyrex dishes shattering,” she says to start the video. “Come with me. I’ll show you what to do.”

Pam explains that Pyrex dishes are known for being able to go from “hot to cold” and vice versa, which begs the question: Why are they shattering now? According to the content creator, the reason comes from the difference between lowercase “pyrex” and capital “PYREX.”

“The lowercase pyrex [is] sold mostly for kitchenware in the United States, South America, and Asia,” she explains.

On the other hand, PYREX is sold in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Pam says PYREX was the original, but its parent company Corning “sold lowercase licensing out.”

“And when that was done, it was no longer made of the good, sustainable glass, and it was made of tempered glass, which can shatter,” she says.

Pam concludes her video by saying, “If the logo is in uppercase letters, it is much safer than the lowercase letters.”

She adds in the caption: “URGENT! Warning! Why PYREX dishes shatter! NOTE: Please SHARE this video so everyone will be aware and know to check their PYREX. If you have the lower case pyrex, I would suggest you bring it up or down to room [temperature] before going from cold to hot and vice versa.”

In the comments section, viewers thanked the content creator for her knowledge.

“Great info! Thanks I’ll keep this in mind when I’m at goodwill,” one viewer wrote.

“I didn’t know that. thank you for the info,” a second said.

“Thank you for sharing that, I had no clue,” a third echoed.

Some viewers even shared that their dishes shattered because they were unaware of the difference.

“I THOUGHT I WAS GOING CRAZY WHEN MINE WERE BREAKING IN PIECES,” one person commented.

“Mine shattered into a million pieces when I pulled it out of the oven I was so mad!” a second shared.

“This just happened to me! I was baking some chicken wings and it shattered! I’m like this is a pie plate but now I know thanks,” a third added.

According to Simply Recipes, “Historically, Corning owned the trademark to the PYREX and pyrex logos and they were used interchangeably on all Pyrex branded products. Corning later licensed the use of the names PYREX and pyrex to two different companies who now produce the glass cookware.”

“Since PYREX is made with borosilicate glass, it is more heat-resistant and therefore less prone to breaking due to any sudden changes of temperature such as transferring a casserole from the refrigerator directly to the oven,” the outlet continues. “That makes PYREX cookware safer than pyrex cookware, which runs a higher risk of exploding due to thermal shock—when the glass goes through an extreme temperature change that can cause it to fracture.”

