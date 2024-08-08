‘Switching the lids makes them unsellable and defective’: Target customer admits to mixing-and-matching Owala lids in the store. Viewers are torn

A viral TikTok showing Target customers mixing-and-matching lids on Owala tumblers isn’t going over well with some viewers.

Owala has become a hot brand for tumblers as of late. However, the fact that its most popular product comes in a variety of dual tone options has been causing some drama. Some shoppers apparently see nothing wrong with swapping out the lids to create their own tumbler color combination. They have even taken to social media to promote doing so.

@certifiedhaters4life is one of the accounts that has hopped on the trend. In a video, the TikTokers walk into Target and tamper with all of the Owala products out on the shelves.

“Mix matching owalas lids to find a cute one because they are ugly,” reads the text overlay. The caption continues, “Sorry to those who wanted the og products.”

The video racked up over 1.8 million views.

Target workers ask Owala customers not to swap the lids

This has been an ongoing issue at stores ever since the Owala tumblers began gaining popularity. Target employees have previously taken to TikTok themselves, begging people to stop doing this.

That same energy was brought to the comments section of @certifiedhaters4life’s videos.

“Pls just buy both of them,” wrote @cosmicsky._. “I’ve had people scream at me because they bought one with the wrong lid.”

“Yes please so i can damage out 30 cups because switching the lids makes them unsellable and defective,” @carleigh.mf explained.

The sentiment was echoed by @almond_biscottii, who added, “We literally have to get rid of them at work if they don’t match the picture.”

Some viewers blamed people like @certifiedhaters4life for ongoing stock issues with the products.

@gretchenwhatevr wrote, “You explained why my target doesn’t have the lids out on the owalas any more.” TikToker @wattswifelife said that her Target “doesn’t have them out on the floor anymore” at all.

Customers want customizable tumblers

A common sentiment among Owala fans is that the company should simply sell customizable tumblers online to discourage the mixing-and-matching that has been plaguing retail stores. Some people have pointed out that the website does sell replacement lids for some of its products, although there don’t appear to be any available for these specific tumblers at this time.

Despite the growing frustration with this mix-and-match fad, several people in @certifiedhaters4life’s comments section admitted to having done this themselves. And it’s clear that videos like this are continuing to encourage others to do the same.

“Why haven’t i thought of this i’ve been wanting to get one but some of the combos are questionable,” @miks.secrett remarked.

“Hoping you haven’t thought of it bc you’re a normal person who doesn’t tamper with things you don’t own bc the colors aren’t to your satisfaction,” one commenter replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @certifiedhaters4life via TikTok comment and Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.