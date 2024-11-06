‘There is a reason they sell parts’: Woman goes to O’Reilly’s for this car part. Then she gets an unexpected text

Going to an auto shop can be a stressful experience. This is largely due to the fact that Americans aren’t exactly trusting of the people who work there; according to a 2024 survey from Consumer Affairs, around 78% of drivers say they don’t always trust their mechanics.

Women, in general, report a higher rate of distrust than men. Some of the experiences that women drivers have shared on the internet may show why this is the case. Women have reported being patronized while at auto shops, and others have shared stories of times they believe they were ripped off while utilizing services from a car mechanic.

Now, another woman’s story about her experience going to an auto shop has people on the internet talking about the treatment of women in the car world.

Why did an O’Reilly worker call this woman?

In a video with over 80,000 views, TikTok user Lillian (@kwamebrownsburner) details her experience visiting an O’Reilly Auto Parts location.

According to the TikToker, she visited the chain for some repairs, but they told her that they did not have enough time to change her headlight. Consequently, she left her phone number and came to an agreement with them that they would call when it was a good time for her to get the headlight changed.

Later, Lillian was startled by the message she received.

“I get a text, and this fool goes, ‘Hey, Lilian, is there a reason you gave me your phone number?’” she recalls.

“Yes! Change my headlight!” she answered.

This apparently wasn’t enough to dissuade the man.

“He said, ‘Okay, well, now that we have each other’s information, do you wanna start chatting?’” Lillian continues. “He said ‘chatting.’ like we’re on Love Island. I said, ‘No, no, I don’t want anything romantic with you.’”

The man allegedly persisted, asking if they should simply be friends first. Lillian responded by blocking him.

In the comments section, some users shared their views on how to avoid situations like this.

“Get a google voice number. Works wonders for situations like this,” suggested a commenter.

Others simply advised against going to chains like these for repairs.

“First problem is thinking the guys at the parts store know how to work on cars. There is a reason they sell parts. It’s not because they mastered the mechanics part,” stated a user.

Finally, a few users recounted their own, similar experiences.

“Happened to me too with the gay personal trainer at the gym. Talking about ‘when are you going to sign up for training sessions?’’ recalled a commenter. “Canceled my gym membership.”

The Daily Dot reached out to O’Reilly via media contact form and Lillian via TikTok comment.

