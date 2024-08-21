‘100% they didn’t check your coolant’: Woman feels bamboozled after spending $300 on oil change

A woman took to social media to complain about how hard life as an adult is after spending hundreds to service her car.

In the viral clip that has racked up over 241,300 views as of Monday, user Lia White (@lia_white) explained how she spent a little under $300 after she thought she was just going to get an oil change.

“POV you went to get an oil change and ended up spending $300,” text overlaid on the clip read.

An oil change gone awry

In the video, the woman detailed the services that made the bill go way over what she initially anticipated it should be.

“Three hundred dollars on an oil change,” the woman began in the clip. “I hate adulting.”

She then explained how the cost of servicing her car added up to hundreds of dollars.

“How did I spend three hundred dollars?” she asked. “Let’s debrief.”

According to the woman, the first charge was for the oil change and totaled $85. That cost was completely anticipated.

However, she didn’t expect the other charges. They included $14 for an oil filter, $43 for a cabin filter, and $99.99 due to debris in her coolant.

Radiator coolant is an important fluid that runs through a car’s system that can in fact accumulate debris over time. This can result in radiator corrosion or the system to rust. Cars that need a radiator flush can overheat or leak. A typical radiator flush costs between $131 to $209. Cabin and oil filters are also commonly-replace parts that can cost between $40 to $100.

The charges didn’t end there.

Lia also spent $17 to fix a broken windshield wiper.

In total, with her military discount, the woman held up a receipt from Take 5 to support the claim that she spent $271. She also said she got $25 from the cost with her discount for being a service member.

Ultimately, the woman did not hold anything against the shop or its workers.

“I would actually recommend that shop,” she said. “I just hate adulting.”

Viewers blame the shop

In the comments section, some did not agree with her conclusion and felt like she was ripped off at the car shop.

“Lmao, they ripped you off so bad,” a user wrote.

“They got you on coolant and cabin filter,” another commented.

Some felt the charges were somewhat fair.

“100.00 for a coolant flush isn’t bad actually, 17 for a wiper isn’t horrible either,” user Derek said. “But that 85 for the oil should have included the filter.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lia White via email for comment.

