‘He wanted your car’: Woman says Advance Auto Parts worker shamed her over what kind of car she drives. Then she learned what he drives

Like it or not, people can be judgemental based on what car you drive. Whether you’re a BMW driver, a member of the Jeep community, or owner of another beloved—or hated—vehicle, you’re probably familiar with all of the stereotypes that come with your particular car’s make and model.

Sometimes, people will share these opinions on the internet. For example, one car dealership worker gave her list of clichés about certain car owners, ranging from Buick drivers being old enough to collect Social Security checks to Nissan owners being “reckless.”

However, these judgements rarely provide any actual insight into their drivers. Instead, sharing one’s opinions about cars and their drivers can be not only wrong, but in the case of TikTok user Maria Fautali (@mariafautali4), downright confusing.

A strange interaction at Advance Auto Parts

In a clip with over 320,000 views, Fautali explains how she had visited Advance Auto Parts to get her windshield wipers replaced. However, upon meeting the worker tasked with doing the job, he quickly began sharing his thoughts on her vehicle, a 2019 Camaro RS.

“He immediately, like, unprovoked, goes, ‘Oh, I would never drive something like this,’” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Did I ask him?’”

While Fautali tried to brush the comments off, the worker continued offering his opinions on her car.

“The way he’s saying it is like he’s trying to put my car down, and I’m so used to that as a female driver,” Fautali states. “Men are always gonna try to belittle you and your car, make you feel like they know more, like they have a car that’s better, like they could get better. Like, we never ask y’all, but you just give the input anyways, and it is so annoying.”

Fautali tried numerous times to cut off the conversation, but the man persisted. Eventually, she asked him what car he drove—leading to a big surprise.

“I look over, expecting to see maybe a ZL1 or something. You know what he’s got? A Chevy Cobalt,” the TikToker declares.

“Listen, I got nothing against Chevy Cobalts—they’re nice cars, they last a long time, they’re reliable,” she continues. “But the way he was talking, I thought he—you know what I mean?”

Not only that, but Fautali says that the man had outfitted the rusting vehicle with a universal spoiler.

“And he wants to say he would never drive what I’m driving because he would be embarrassed,” she says, bewildered. “One thing men are always gonna have, y’all, is the audacity. They’re always gonna have that—that, and a rusty old Chevy Cobalt with a universal spoiler on it.”

Numerous female drivers have shared their stories of being mistreated by men while dealing with cars, ranging from dealerships making chauvinistic comments to men trying to correct female drivers when they correctly fill their cars with diesel.

In the comments section, users offered their opinions on this bizarre experience, with some sharing their own stories.

“He was trying to convince himself that he didn’t want your car,” said a user.

“I had a V6 challenger and got talked about. Traded it for a Hellcat and now asked why I didn’t get a Redeye. Like bro,” added another.

“I drive a 2014 Mustang, blacked out & everyone thinks it’s my husband’s car,” shared a third. “Even if they see me get out of the driver’s seat they ask him questions & he has no clue about cars.”

“Some guy with a busted truck, which didn’t even have matching doors, tried telling me how my v6 should have been a v8,” stated a further TikToker. “Be so fr.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Advance Auto Parts via email and Fautali via Instagram and TikTok DM.

