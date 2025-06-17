“This is gonna confuse customers for sure…”: Fan-favorite raspberry syrup coming back to Starbucks for a limited time

For fans of fruity drinks, there’s some sweet news. Starbucks is officially bringing back its raspberry syrup. But before you get too excited, here’s the catch—it’s only for a limited time.

The announcement came during the 2025 Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas, where company reps shared that the syrup would return to menus this July as part of their “Back to Starbucks” strategy.

The plan, according to Starbucks, is to roll out new menu items that spark buzz and feel more relevant to today’s customers. Raspberry syrup is just the beginning, with more short-term flavor drops expected down the line.

This particular flavor was pulled from stores back in 2023, sparking a wave of backlash from regulars. Many took to Reddit at the time to ask why it disappeared and to beg for it back. Now, two years later, Starbucks seems to be listening—at least temporarily.

Reactions from staff and customers on the raspberry syrup return

On Reddit’s r/starbucks, user @AffectionateRecord86 posted a snapshot from the Starbucks events report, showing the raspberry syrup announcement alongside other upcoming items like a croissant and something called a Strato Frappuccino, which is packed with protein.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t the syrup that got everyone talking first.

“Who tf is gonna be baking the croissants?” one barista asked, with another adding, “And where??? Using the ovens we have????”

Still, a few weighed in on the raspberry comeback too—especially those who’ve had to deal with confused customers for years.

“Oh god no,” wrote one user. “We’re gonna have a syrup for a limited time? I still have people asking about raspberry and it was discontinued like 2 years ago! This is gonna confuse customers for sure…”

One fan, though, saw the bright side.

“Excited to get a raspberry white mocha for my bday drink,” they wrote.

“But the croissant thing is wild. Also I saw it’ll be protein cold foams? Which low key sounds gross.”

Starbucks hasn’t revealed exactly how long the syrup will stick around—so if you’re hoping to get that raspberry refresher or white mocha remix, July might be your only shot.

