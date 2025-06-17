How to use the iPhone “I’m getting pulled over” shortcut

Over the past week, a wave of alarm has spread across TikTok—all thanks to claims that 31 states suddenly banned drivers from touching their phones behind the wheel.

Videos warning about a so-called “No Touch Law” racked up millions of views. Creators are telling followers the new rule went into effect across multiple states on June 5. But that’s not quite true.

All 31 states mentioned in the videos do have similar laws on the books. However, only Pennsylvania had one actually go into effect on that date.

Lawmakers named the new law Paul Miller’s Law. Paul Miller is a man who was killed in a 2010 crash involving a distracted driver in Monroe County.

The law prohibits any physical interaction with a mobile device while driving—no texting, holding, or tapping allowed.

How do TikTokers recommend you keep safe?

Still, even with the misinformation, some creators used the moment to share something actually useful.

TikTok creator @tny.t00t stitched a video asking what people should do if they’re stopped. In response, she shared a shortcut she’s been using on her iPhone.

“If you have an iPhone, go into the Shortcuts app, type in ‘I’m getting pulled over,’ and add that shortcut to your shortcuts immediately,” she said in the video.

She explained that the shortcut does several things once triggered by voice.

“When you say, ‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over,’ it will dim your screen, lock your phone, turn off music or any apps, and start recording,” she explains. “It also sends your location to a contact, and when you stop recording, it sends that video to whoever you choose.”

“You do not have to touch your phone,” she added. “The rest will handle itself.”

She ended by saying this tip has helped her several times already and that she’s been recommending it to anyone who’ll listen.

Business Insider also confirmed that the shortcut works as described and provided a direct link to download it for iPhone users.

While many were thankful for the safety tip, the overall mood in the comments was heavy.

“Do y’all understand how mentally, emotionally and spiritually taxing it is to have to keep coming up with methods to protect ourselves from those whose LITERAL JOB IT IS to protect us?!?!?” one user asked. “I know y’all do! It’s rhetorical.”

“FYI! There are also shortcuts for ‘I’m being followed’ and ‘I’ve been in an accident,’” another person shared.

“I moved out the country,” a third added. “Got tired of explaining to my kids and coming up with new stuff for them to survive. Nahhhh I’m good.”

